Josh Allen shares personal plans with Michael Jordan following collaborative venture

Josh Allen recently collaborated on Gatorade's new ad campaign, "Is It In You?" narrated by NBA legend Michael Jordan. Working with Michael Jordan was a huge deal for the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback, and he expressed his gratitude.

The Bills quarterback recently had an interview with GQ, during which he talked about his experience working on the ad campaign. Talking about what it's like to star next to Michael Jordan, Josh Allen said:

"So iconic! It’s so cool to be a part of. Having MJ in it is pretty dang cool."

Interestingly, even though Josh Allen is a part of the same campaign as Michael Jordan, he hasn't met the NBA legend yet. Allen explained that the two have talked through other people, but a direct conversation is still pending. Nevertheless, Josh Allen is working on making that happen.

"I have not met him personally. We’ve talked through other people. We were trying to get a golf round together. Hopefully in the future we can make that happen," Josh Allenasaid.

Josh Allen was also asked about the sudden hype surrounding Caitlin Clark — who is also in the commercial — becoming the face of the WNBA. Josh Allen noted that he has been off social media for a long time; however, he acknowledged all the attention she has brought to the WNBA.

Josh Allen reflects on the viral pants-ripping moment on date night with Hailee Steinfeld in Paris

In March, Josh Allen was spotted in Paris exiting his car, leaving girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld behind. Later, he said on X (formerly Twitter) that his pants got ripped during the dinner date, and that's why he rushed out of his car.

"I had the cargo pockets, so I reached down like, What do I have in here?—as I reached down I could feel the back of my leg. Listen, when I say rip, it wasn’t a small tear. It was from belt loop all the way down. Total disintegration of something," Josh said.

Josh Allen noted that he had no idea what happened, but maybe he tore the pants while taking the stairs. Josh Allen said he generally takes two steps at a time, so that could have been the reason for the disaster that night.

It's a good thing that he "had a little overshirt" tied around his waist, hiding his back, which saved him from embarrassment.