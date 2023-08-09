Josh Allen showing ‘complete trust’ in rookie TE Dalton Kincaid ahead of preseason games: Report

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing season that ended earlier than they would have hoped for. Throughout the offseason, there has been a sort of tension around the franchise with the Stefon Diggs situation but as we approach the preseason games, things are trending in the right direction.

The Bills drafted tight end Dalton Kincaid out of Utah with the 25th overall pick to provide help for their quarterback and Stefon Diggs. As per reports, the rookie has made progress in the training camp and has become a reliable option for Allen.

Dalton Kincaid is a promising addition to Josh Allen's Bills

The 23-year-old tight end dominated throughout his college career and hasn't set a foot wrong since getting to the NFL. As per Joe Buscaglia of the Athletic, Kincaid has gained the complete trust of Josh Allen and is ready to play a huge role in the team's success.

Here's what he wrote:

"Training camp in 2023 is nearing its end for the Bills," He said. "But the song has remained the same with rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid."

"Almost every day, Kincaid is making himself available through excellent route running and movement skills for his size, and then capitalizing with effortless receptions while turning up field looking for more. Allen has shown complete trust in Kincaid when on the field together."

The Buffalo Bills are likely to run two tight end sets with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, and it will be tough to handle for the opposition. While Kincaid isn't an elite blocker, many believe he can play a Travis Kelce-esque role for the AFC East team going forward.

Josh Allen needs to put up a monster season in 2023

Josh Allen was the preseason favorite to win the MVP award last season and got off to a great start. However, his performance regressed over the course of the campaign, and ultimately the Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round.

Although Allen's elbow injury contributed significantly to his slide last season, he will be keen to prove all of his critics wrong this season.

Last season he had a passer rating of 96.6 with 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 16 games. If the Bills want to win the Super Bowl, then Allen along with Stefon Diggs and Dalton Kincaid will be required to play at their best throughout the year.