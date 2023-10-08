Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are among the better quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL today. There can be moments where a pair of this caliber can be on different pages. That seemed the case in London in Week 5 as the Buffalo Bills faced the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The cameras caught an outburst by Diggs as Allen just stared at his teammate. This led to NFL fans heading to Twitter (now known as X) to share their reaction to the incident.

"Worst teammate ever," one fan wrote.

Other fans place the blame on Diggs and his behavior, not Allen:

These fans think there's nothing going on between Allen and Diggs:

The duo of Allen and Diggs had a big game in London as Allen threw for 359 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Diggs had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo would lose by a score of 25-20 against the Jaguars.

The state of the relationship between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

Bills QB Josh Allen (l) and WR Stefon Diggs (r)

The All-Pro receiver addressed his relationship with Allen during training camp in July:

"Josh is my guy. Me and him never didn't get along."

Per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Diggs added that he wants to stay with the Bills this season and beyond:

"I had a conversation with coach. My main focus and only focus is winning. I always wanted to have an open conversation. The way we lost last year was terrible. It caused a lot of frustration. When you see my frustration, it kind of makes sense. We've been pushing that rock for years and can't get it over the hill."

Last April, Stefon Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million extension, while Josh Allen inked a six-year, $258 million extension in August 2021. There were reports ahead of this season that the star wideout wanted out of Buffalo but was denied. We'll see if the duo of Allen and Diggs stay with the Bills beyond this season.