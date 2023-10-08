Watch: Josh Allen uses LeBron James cadence in NFL London game vs. Jaguars

Looking to finally get on the board, the Buffalo Bills gave an ode to LeBron James in a hilarious moment during their NFL clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, as seen in this video, called a play that his team has named "LeBron James."

As mic'd up during the coverage by the NFL Network, Allen was heard calling out for the said play.

It turned out to be effective as the Buffalo Bills converted on a second and three to gain the first down. On the next play, Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for the touchdown that cut the Jacksonville Jaguars' lead to four, 11-7, before halftime.

'LeBron James' play super effective

While we don't know the reason why they have a play that they call the "LeBron James play," the Buffalo Bills somehow converted it to gain another first down.

However, the touchdown play was not the only highlight from Diggs so far. During the TD celebration, Diggs paid tribute to soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo by doing his X-slash goal celebration after getting the six-pointer.

Just as the second half commenced, Diggs caught a long pass from Allen for a 48-yard gain.

LeBron James renames LA Rams rookie WR after Luka Doncic

In other news, LeBron James expressed delight about Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, whom he renamed after Luka Doncic.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, during his Instagram live vlog, called Nacua "Puka Doncic," probably to the laughter of all the fans of the aforementioned athletes:

"Obviously, they got 'Puka Doncic,' who's been going crazy."

Puka Nacua quickly put the NFL community on notice after already breaking league records for a rookie. The fifth-round pick from Brigham Young set an NFL single-game record for a newcomer with 15 receptions against the San Francisco 49ers.

Nacua has 39 receptions four games into his NFL career, which is also a new league record through four games.

He is currently on track to break the current NFL record for most catches by a rookie WR, which was set by Miami Dolphins' star Jaylen Waddle in 2021 (104).