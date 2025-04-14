"Josh Allen winning Super Bowl"- Fans draw NFL parallels of Rory McIlroy winning The Masters

On Sunday, the golfing world saw history being made. Rory McIlroy's decade-long ambition of securing a career Grand Slam finally came to fruition. A grand slam in golf means winning all four majors, the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship within a calendar year.

Ad

After winning the Masters Tournament on Sunday, Rory McIlroy became the sixth player in golfing history to accomplish a grand slam. Tiger Woods did it previously when he won the Open Championship in 2000. On social media, the NFL world started comparing McIlroy's victory to the game of football.

Fans took to the comments to draw parallels between Rory McIlroy's grand slam to the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Josh Allen winning Super Bowl," one fan said.

"Tom Brady winning his 4th after 10 years without one, then going back to win 3 more," another fan commented.

"Josh Allen beats the Mahomes and leads the Bills to a Super Bowl," this fan said.

"I don't know anything about golf but I'll compare this to Russell Wilson leading the Giants to a Super Bowl victory. How close was I?" another fan commented.

Ad

"It's be like if (Brett) Favre won that Super Bowl with the Vikings," this fan wrote.

"I think it's closest to if Lamar won a Super Bowl after leading at half then trailing in the 4th quarter. Won everything else a QB could win, has been close but fell short due to being outplayed, but finally breaks through," one fan said.

Ad

After the victory, Rory McIlroy shed tears of joy about finally achieving his ambition to secure a career grand slam.

"I would say it was 14 years in the making. A lot of pent up emotion came out on the 18th green. A moment like that makes all the years and the close class worth it."

McIlroy would have hit a career grand slam a few years earlier. However, during the 2011 Masters, he threw away a four-shot lead that kept him on the grind for the past 14 years.

Ad

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes congratulates Rory McIlroy on winning the Masters

3x Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes congratulated McIlroy on his achievement. He shared a tweet on X extending his warm support to the golfer while also retweeting a post from ESPN talking about his career grand slam.

"Congrats!! @McIlroyRory," Mahomes wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The quarterback was on the road to creating his own history with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. However, their hopes of three-peating the Super Bowl were thwarted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the finals.

Just like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes will be looking to put in the work to become a part of the game's history in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.