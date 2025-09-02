"Josh Allen has a worse receiver room than Lamar": NFL fans react to Gabe Davis signing with Bills

Fans weighed in after the Buffalo Bills reunited with wide receiver Gabe Davis on Tuesday, bringing him back on a practice squad deal as he continues rehabbing a knee injury.
The Bills drafted Davis in the fourth round in 2020. He became a steady downfield threat in four seasons with Josh Allen, highlighted by a breakout 2022 campaign where he totaled 836 yards and seven touchdowns, according to WKBW in Buffalo.
His playoff peak came in the divisional round that year, when he scored four times in the wild overtime shootout against Kansas City.
He left in 2024, signing a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. A torn meniscus slowed him throughout the year, and he managed 20 catches for 239 yards and two scores in 10 appearances, per the New York Times. Jacksonville cut ties in May.
The signing sparked reactions across X.
"I'd say Josh Allen has a worse receiver room than Lamar," one fan posted, comparing Buffalo's options to Baltimore's receiving corps.
"Is he any good still?" another fan wrote.
"I wish they'd sign an actual good WR for Allen," another added.
More reactions poured in.
"The Bills are back, baby!" one fan posted
"The rumors were true," another fan wrote.
"Interesting move by the Bills … Gabe Davis back in the mix … Could be a smart depth play for them," another added.
Davis produced 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first Bills stint. He was also voted a team captain
Why the Bills made the Gabe Davis move
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Gabe Davis’ return to Buffalo. Pittsburgh had hosted him for two visits this summer, and both San Francisco and the New York Giants also showed interest. Davis opted for a familiar setting.
The Bills have reunited with ex-players in recent weeks, previously adding Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips. Coach Sean McDermott said the organization values familiarity and trust when weighing whether to bring back past contributors.
For Gabe Davis, the practice squad provides time to get healthy without pressure, while giving Buffalo a potential midseason reinforcement if injuries strike at receiver.
