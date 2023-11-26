Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey is the eye on the storm after some heinous allegations about the young star came to light. The sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft was accused of having inappropriate relations with a high school student.

Giddey was seen in multiple photos and videos with the minor and allegedly indulged in intercourse with them. The allegations stem from an Instagram account named 'ocbeers_'. The Thunder star was seen in videos calling the young woman 'his girl.'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown reacted to the allegations in a way only he can. He posted:

"Josh Getty on young kitty."

The emojis accompanying the post suggest Brown disapproves of Giddey's alleged actions. The former wide receiver is no stranger to making bizarre comments. When former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard was accused of sexual misconduct by a man with whom the basketball star tried to have oral intercourse, Brown posted:

"So you really out here suckin D Ayo"

Brown also caught the ire of fans on social media after posting a bizarre photo.

Antonio Brown's comment about Josh Giddey was just the latest in a slew of bizarre posts from the former NFL superstar.

Josh Giddey scandal: NBA investigates while OKC remains unbothered

Josh Giddey in action against the Bulls

Josh Giddey addressed the pedophilia allegations but refused to comment. He told reporters:

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now.”

Despite the potential seriousness of the situation, the Oklahoma City Thunder decided to hand Giddey a start against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. He finished the game with ten points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in his team's 127-123 loss.

While the Thunder remain unbothered, the NBA has announced that they will investigate the matter. Any potential wrongdoing could lead to severe trouble for Giddey, who is facing the prospect of a lengthy ban from the NBA and criminal proceedings.

Giddey has been a vital cog in the Thunder's strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The young Australian star is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this year. In his three seasons with the team, he has averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.