What are the allegations against Josh Giddey? Entire controversy explained

Thanksgiving day began with a bang for OKC Thunder fans as photos and videos of point guard Josh Giddey with a young girl went viral. An Instagram user named OC Beers alleged that Liv Cook, the girl in the said photos and videos, is a junior in high school, defining her as underaged.

X user GP, with the username @creaktwizz, has since publicized the photos and videos, only to deactivate his account later. However, some other X users downloaded the videos and photos in time and reshared them.

The allegations came at a very interesting time, as the Thunder (11-4) are having a very impressive start to the NBA season.

What is more interesting is that the viral posts surfaced hours after the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey, though, only had 10 points, finishing 4-of-13 from the field.

What Josh Giddey could be getting into

OC Beers' allegations against Josh Giddey could allegedly be a way to disrupt the OKC Thunder's surprising start to their NBA season, but they are very serious.

OC Beers claimed that Cook is a high school junior, which means she could be just 16 or 17, five years younger than the 21-year-old Australia international.

If the claim is true, Giddey could be charged with statutory rape or any other form of sexual violence. Worse, he could still be sued even if Cook actually gave sexual consent, as having sex with a minor is unlawful by US rules.

Even if he gets away with statutory rape, Giddey might still get the brunt of the "woke" community as they will call him a groomer or "someone who builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person" by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

While one might say that five years is not much of a difference, the mere fact that Giddey allegedly dated and even had sexual activity with a minor could cause a dent in what has been a solid career — more so if it is proven that he manipulated, exploited and abused Cook, as per how the NSPCC further defined grooming.