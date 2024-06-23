Josh Harris outbid Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z to acquire $6,050,000,000 Washington Commanders: Report

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Josh Harris outbid Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z to acquire $6,050,000,000 Washington Commanders: Report

Josh Harris outbid Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z to acquire $6,050,000,000 Washington Commanders: Report

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 23, 2024 16:05 GMT
Josh Harris outbid Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos
Josh Harris outbid Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has followed the NFL for a long time and the founder of Amazon also had aspirations to own an NFL franchise.

As per reports, the billionaire, along with musician Jay-Z, tried to purchase the Washington Commanders in 2022-23, but could not succeed. However, new details have emerged regarding the sale of the Commanders.

Dan Snyder purchased the Commanders in 1989 for $800 million. However, Snyder faced several issues during the later part of his ownership, including the rebranding of the Commanders from Washington Redskins. In 2022, Snyder made the call of selling the team.

During that time, the Amazon founder was busy purchasing stakes in businesses based in Washington, including the newspaper, The Washington Post.

also-read-trending Trending

Bezos teamed up with music industry mogul Jay-Z to get their hands on the NFL franchise. Reports have now emerged that Snyder had blocked Bezos from owning the team.

However, The Financial Times recently reported that it was not a matter of being blocked but being outbid. They wrote:

“People briefed on the process, however, insist Bezos was simply outbid by Harris, who acquired the team for $6bn.”
“I don’t think Snyder would have not sold to them if Jeff came in with a bid of $7bn,” said a person involved in the process.

The Commanders were finally sold to Josh Harris and group for $6.05 billion by Snyder. The world’s second richest man will have to bide his time some more to purchase any NFL franchise since none are available to be sold soon.

Not Jeff Bezos, but the Commanders are in able hands of Josh Harris

There’s a vast difference between the $206.3 billion and $8.8 billion net worth of Jeff Bezos and Josh Harris, respectively, as per Forbes. However, with only one season under his belt, Harris has proved to be an able owner of the franchise.

Soon after finalizing the purchase, Harris and the team spent an additional $75 million to renovate the FedEx Field and the fan experience.

Head coach Ron Rivera’s dismal 4-13 record led to his firing and Harris recruited new blood at the front office level earlier this year. These included the hiring of Dan Quinn at the HC position.

Overall second pick Jayden Daniels is ready to lead the team this season. The Commanders travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 8 for their season opener.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी