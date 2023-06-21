Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and his future with the franchise is still in limbo as he has yet to sign his franchise tender. With the tag set at $10 million, Jacobs clearly has no intention of playing on the one-year deal.

Fellow running back Saquon Barkley has done something similar with the New York Giants and his tag remains unsigned as well at the time of writing.

It does seem odd that the Raiders do not want to tie down one of their better players to a long-term deal, and Jacobs has taken to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet, which many believe is about his current contract situation.

Jacobs tweeted:

"Bad business."

While fans can't be sure if this tweet is directed at the Raiders organization, it is a reasonably good indicator that the running back isn't happy with his current situation.

We have seen the running back position be severely undervalued over the last few months with the likes of Jacobs, Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott, all Pro Bowl running backs struggle to get not just long-term deals, but any deal that isn't a franchise tag.

In all likelihood, teams are waiting until training camp begins to see if any injuries happen and then a veteran can be picked up on the cheap.

Josh Jacobs and other running back stars left out in the cold

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

It is odd to think that Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season with 1,653 and 12 touchdowns can't secure a long-term deal with the Raiders.

The same can be said for Barkley and to a lesser extent with Elliott as well as teams seem unwilling to pay big contracts to running backs. As we know, the shelf-life of backs in the NFL is rather short when compared to other positions.

Elliott showed a decline last season as he had career lows in several categories. But Jacobs and Barkley (1,312 yards, 10 touchdowns) are still producing at a high level.

Teams perhaps don't want to pay a running back big money and then in a year or two see a big drop off in production which happens more often than not.

Either way, Josh Jacobs isn't happy about his current situation and isn't shy about voicing it either.

