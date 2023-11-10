Joshua Dobbs claims Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon lied to him on trade deadline before Vikings move 

Joshua Dobbs has claimed that Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon lied to him on trade deadline day.

Dobbs was serving as the Cardinals' starting quarterback while Kyler Murray was rehabbing his torn ACL. As Murray was getting close to returning, Arizona decided to trade Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline after their QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles and was out for the year.

Although Dobbs is now the starting quarterback in Minnesota, he says he wasn't even supposed to get traded until the head coach lied to him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m in Arizona last Sunday. We play Baltimore. Game ends, we lose by seven. We’re in the locker room. JG [Jonathan Gannon] gets off his podium and he says I’m starting for the Cardinals in Cleveland the next week. Sunday we played Baltimore.

"I go to the facility on Monday and JG calls me into his office and says ‘We’re gonna start Clayton Tune in Cleveland’. I went home, talked to my agent, told him about this situation. Went to sleep, woke up Tuesday morning, with a text from my agent saying, ‘Hey you could be traded today, since it’s the trade deadline’.

According to Joshua Dobbs, after being lied to that he would be starting, he went to talk to Jonathan Gannon and the coach asserted that he wouldn't be traded or released. However, shortly thereafter, Dobbs was officially traded to the Vikings.

"Listen to this. When I had my meeting with JG in Arizona, he looked me in the face and said you’re not getting traded, you’re not getting released, you’re gonna be here in Arizona. Then I woke up to that text saying, 'All right, the trade deadline’s in four hours. You could be traded, you could go to Minnesota or go back to Cleveland. He calls me back at 11. He says you’re getting traded to Minnesota.”

In his first game with Minnesota, Dobbs replaced Jaren Hall, who suffered a concussion late in the first quarter. Dobbs ended up going 20-for-30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

How many teams has Joshua Dobbs played for?

After Joshua Dobbs led the Minnesota Vikings to a win, he has now played for four NFL teams.

Dobbs only got into game action for the Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns roster while also being on the Detroit Lions' practice squad, so he has been employed by seven NFL teams.

Exploring Joshua Dobbs' career earnings and net worth

Joshua Dobbs is currently making $1.5 million this season and is a pending free agent.

Dobbs was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has been in the league since then. In total, Dobbs has made $7,424,923 in salary with the NFL. His net worth is estimated to be $3 million.