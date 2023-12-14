They say life comes at you fast, and for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, this is especially true. After Dobbs started the 2023 NFL season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, he found himself on the move at the trade deadline, with the Vikings picking him up.

This was due to Kirk Cousins going down with an Achilles injury, and Dobbs burst onto the scene for the Vikings. Dobbs would lead Minnesota to back-to-back wins, as many thought he would be the savior for the Vikings. But it turns out he isn't.

Per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Dobbs is now the third-string quarterback, with Jaren Hall backing up Nick Mullens.

Fans mock Joshua Dobbs for being demoted to QB3

With the news of Dobbs being demoted to the Vikings' third-string quarterback, fans took to social media to mock him. Here are a few reactions:

For Dobbs, he burst in Minnesota and left it just as quickly. The Vikings coaching staff wanted to see what they have in Mullens and maybe Hall in the final few games.

What's next for Joshua Dobbs after demotion?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

With the Vikings' decision on Joshua Dobbs, there is now a real chance he won't see an NFL field again this season (barring an injury). So he will likely have to be content with being a healthy scratch or the team's emergency third quarterback.

Unfortunately for Dobbs, people's lasting memory of him as a starter is the 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dobbs completed just 10 of his 23 passes for 63 yards, zero touchdowns, and was sacked five times. That isn't exactly what you want as your last game on film.

But as we have seen this season, plenty of backups have gotten their turn in the sun. While, right now, Dobbs likely won't have any suitors, come next preseason, there could be a backup role somewhere in the NFL for him.

Although he's the third-string quarterback, that doesn't look like changing for the rest of the season.