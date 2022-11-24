Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in hot water yet again. He is a fairly controversial figure within the NFL and he's had a few incidents this season already. The latest involves an old photo of Jones resurfacing.

The Washington Post uncovered a photo showing Jones and his classmates attempting to prevent black students from joining North Little Rock High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Cowboys owner was a student there and wanted to keep segregation around in 1957.

Jerry Jones is under fire for an old image

All segregation legally ended in 1964, but places had already begun to try and desegregate long before then. Jones appears to have been displeased with that in his own school.

Journalist Annie Apple did not hesitate to speak out against the Cowboys owner in the latest of his controversies.

Annie Apple @SurvivinAmerica Joshua Clark Davis @JoshClarkDavis Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. washingtonpost.com/sports/interac… Wow, so Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was one of the bullies trying to stop his Black classmates from desegregating Central High in Little Rock in 1957. washingtonpost.com/sports/interac… https://t.co/G4o7H2G9qp Words are very important: these people were not “bullies”. They’re racists, white supremacists. They’re not at this high school to take away Black kids lunches. They’re there to deny and stop Black humanity… Jerry Jones and his fellow racists were instruments of terror. twitter.com/joshclarkdavis… Words are very important: these people were not “bullies”. They’re racists, white supremacists. They’re not at this high school to take away Black kids lunches. They’re there to deny and stop Black humanity… Jerry Jones and his fellow racists were instruments of terror. twitter.com/joshclarkdavis…

She tweeted, not sparing the owner:

"Words are very important: these people were not 'bullies'. They’re racists, white supremacists. They’re not at this high school to take away Black kids lunches. They’re there to deny and stop Black humanity… Jerry Jones and his fellow racists were instruments of terror."

Words were not minced as she labeled Jones and his friends racists.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones racism controversy explained

Jones has had a questionable track record when it comes to race. He initially said he wouldn't allow any member of his team to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality. He later kneeled with them with a strange look on his face.

Now, he's been spotted in a group of people actively trying to stop desegregation. According to the person who initially shared the photo and the article about it, Jones has acknowledged the photo and confirmed it is him.

Joshua Clark Davis @JoshClarkDavis Jones has acknowledged it's him in the photo--but hasn't apologized for it. Jones has acknowledged it's him in the photo--but hasn't apologized for it.

He did not, however, apologize for it. Jones is an older man, which means he was around for things like segregation and other times of racial tension in America. The resurfacing photo here is another example of what many believe to be his checkered past.

Since he didn't apologize the first time, it's unlikely he'll comment on the picture this time around, either.

Poll : 0 votes