Joy Taylor makes feelings clear on Lynx's Napheesa Collier calling out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert over poor officiating

Former Fox Sports analyst Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on Napheesa Collier's viral rant about the WNBA's referees and how they are impacting the game negatively. After her Minnesota Lynx's 2025 season came to an end against the Phoenix Mercury, Collier delivered a strong message about the state of the league's officiating, among other issues.

During Saturday's edition of Kayla Nicole's "The Pre-Game," Taylor shared her thoughts on Collier's words and the decision to voice her concerns and complaints in front of a big audience.

(36:25 timestamp)

“The product is suffering because of the lack of consistency in the officiating," Taylor said. "It has been something that they've complained about, the players have complained about, the coaches, fans, everybody, media. I'm glad that she did that one because she is a pillar of the WNBA.

"She's [Naphese Collier] one of the best players in the league, she's a premier player, and while she may not be a household name for people that are new to the WNBA, within the sport, she's well respected. Absolutely. And it takes courage to go out and do that because she's calling out the commissioner. That's not a small thing that she did. That's amazing."

On Sept. 26, the star forward recalled a meeting with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, in which she asked about the officiating issues. The question allegedly drew a daring response from the commissioner.

"This past February, I sat across from [Engelbert] and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league," Collier said. "Her response was, 'Well, only the losers complain about the refs.'"

Joy Taylor shares thoughts about Bad Bunny amid Super Bowl controversy

In addition to her comments about Napheesa Collier's passionate rant, Joy Taylor also talked about Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who is set to headline Super Bowl LX halftime show next February.

“I love Benito (Antonio Martínez Ocasio AKA Bad Bunny)," Taylor said (43:52). "I will ruin my life for Benito. He can ruin my life. He can take all my money, my car. Like, what do you need? You need shoes? Do you want me to buy you dinner? He’s so hot. I don’t actually think he does give bisexual. I think he gives Prince.”

While many Americans have turned against Bad Bunny, Joy Taylor is seemingly looking forward to seeing him perform at Levi's Stadium.

