"Bad Bunny can ruin my life. He's so hot": Joy Taylor swoons over Latin rapper while revealing true feelings on 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Sports commentator Joy Taylor shared on Sunday how much she loves Bad Bunny. She discussed it with Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

While chatting about the upcoming 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, with Bad Bunny headlining it, Taylor expressed her admiration for the rapper.

“I love Benito (Antonio Martínez Ocasio AKA Bad Bunny)," Taylor said (43:52), via "The Pre-Game" podcast. "I will ruin my life for Benito. He can ruin my life. He can take all my money, my car. Like, what do you need? You need shoes? Do you want me to buy you dinner? He’s so hot. I don’t actually think he does give bisexual. I think he gives Prince.”

Taylor also shared that she is learning Spanish.

“I’m learning (Spanish)," Taylor said. "I have a tutor. Now I’m even more motivated because I love Bad Bunny, like I can’t sing any of the songs.”

Taylor believes his halftime show will be massive.

“It’s gonna be probably the most watched halftime show ever,” Taylor said. “It’s so important culturally right now for him to be the performer.”

Bad Bunny was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer during the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game on Sept. 28.

Bad Bunny responds to NFL fans wittily criticizing his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show spot

Bad Bunny used his Saturday Night Live monologue to let his feelings known about his upcoming 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show," Bad Bunny said. "And I’m very happy. I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News.”

He then switched to Spanish to speak directly to his Spanish-speaking fans.

“It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us," Bad Bunny said. "Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

He followed it up with a punchline in English.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” Bad Bunny said.

The 2026 Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The rapper was chosen to headline the halftime show by the NFL, Apple Music and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which has been producing it since 2020.

