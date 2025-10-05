  • home icon
  "You have 4 months to learn (Spanish)": Bad Bunny claps back at NFL fans questioning his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show spot

"You have 4 months to learn (Spanish)": Bad Bunny claps back at NFL fans questioning his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show spot

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 05, 2025 19:35 GMT
Bad Bunny claps back at NFL fans questioning his Super Bowl LX halftime show spot
Bad Bunny claps back at NFL fans questioning his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show spot (image credits: getty)

Bad Bunny hit back at people who questioned why he’s headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rican rapper spoke about it during his monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live.

He delivered a speech in Spanish for his critics.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny said. 'It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it."
He concluded his monologue with a clap back in English.

“And, if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!” Bad Bunny said.
His halftime show is set for Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in California. However, after the NFL's announcement last Sunday, many fans were unhappy.

Some objected to Bad Bunny's choice to perform exclusively in Spanish. Their argument was whether one of America’s most-watched television events should feature a non-English setlist.

Others brought up his comments about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sept. 10 in an interview with i-D magazine. The rapper explained why he skipped the U.S. on his tour.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S. and none of them were out of hate," Bad Bunny said. "I’ve performed there many times. But there was the issue of, like, f***ing ICE could be outside.”

On Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on 'The Benny Show' added that ICE agents would be “all over” the stadium and weighed in on the NFL’s choice:

“Well, they suck.”
Bad Bunny was chosen to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show by a team effort involving the NFL, Apple Music and Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation. It serves as the league's strategic entertainment advisor and co-producer of the halftime show.

Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick blasts NFL over Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show choice

Aaaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, did not hold back when the NFL picked Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

“Oh fun. No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year … not just for sports,” Patrick tweeted on Monday.
She also retweeted claims calling Bad Bunny a “demonic Marxist” and sided with other conservative voices who said the NFL was going too “woke.”

Taylor Swift was reportedly the NFL’s first choice to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show before the rapper's name was announced.

