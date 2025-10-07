  • home icon
  JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shows off custom chain with Chiefs WR's name while rocking white crop top for MNF game vs. Jaguars

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shows off custom chain with Chiefs WR's name while rocking white crop top for MNF game vs. Jaguars

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 07, 2025 16:08 GMT
JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee showed off a custom necklace before the Week 5 game. (Photo via Laura Kruk's Instagram/ Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Week 5 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of the game though, the wide receiver's fiancee, Laura Kruk, showed off her gameday look.

She wore a white tank top that was customized with the wide receiver's number nine jersey number. Kruk's gameday outfit was accessorized with a gold necklace that spelled out "JuJu" in honor of her fiancee.

Laura Kruk shared a look at her custom necklace for her gameday outfit. (Photo via Laura Kurk&#039;s Instagram Story)
Laura Kruk shared a look at her custom necklace for her gameday outfit. (Photo via Laura Kurk's Instagram Story)

Kruk then reshared another photo on her Instagram Story from "Hustle & Heart" who made the custom piece for her. Which have an up close look at the custom piece.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another glimpse of the custom piece made for Laura Kruk. (Photos via Laura Kruk&#039;s Instagram Story)
Another glimpse of the custom piece made for Laura Kruk. (Photos via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)

Laura Kruk can also be seen with a custom football shaped handbag that was customized with the Kansas City Chiefs logo and Smith-Schuster's jersey number.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had just two catches for a total of 17 yards. In five games this season he had 16 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee Laura Kruk shared travel vlog ahead of Week 5

Laura Kruk traveled from Kansas City to Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon a day before the "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Chiefs and Jaguars. Kruk shared a travel vlog on TikTok, of her travels to the Sunshine State.

Kruk started the TikTok video by departing their home in Kansas City and arriving at the airport. Her travel day outfit consisted of gray sweat pants and zipped gray sweatshirt. She then grabbed an iced coffee before her flight and they showed some reading material for in-flight entertainment.

After arriving at her hotel, she met up with the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver for a romantic dinner near the water.

"TRAVEL WITH ME for chiefs vs jags game," Kruk wrote.
The couple got engaged in September 2024 after JuJu Smith-Schuster proposed on a sunset cruise off the coast of Nantucket. Kruk shows off her gameday adventures on social media as she shows support for Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
