JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancée Laura Kruk shows off custom chain with Chiefs WR's name while rocking white crop top for MNF game vs. Jaguars

JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Week 5 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of the game though, the wide receiver's fiancee, Laura Kruk, showed off her gameday look. She wore a white tank top that was customized with the wide receiver's number nine jersey number. Kruk's gameday outfit was accessorized with a gold necklace that spelled out &quot;JuJu&quot; in honor of her fiancee. Laura Kruk shared a look at her custom necklace for her gameday outfit. (Photo via Laura Kurk's Instagram Story)Kruk then reshared another photo on her Instagram Story from &quot;Hustle &amp; Heart&quot; who made the custom piece for her. Which have an up close look at the custom piece. Another glimpse of the custom piece made for Laura Kruk. (Photos via Laura Kruk's Instagram Story)Laura Kruk can also be seen with a custom football shaped handbag that was customized with the Kansas City Chiefs logo and Smith-Schuster's jersey number.JuJu Smith-Schuster had just two catches for a total of 17 yards. In five games this season he had 16 catches for 168 yards and one touchdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster's fiancee Laura Kruk shared travel vlog ahead of Week 5Laura Kruk traveled from Kansas City to Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon a day before the &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; showdown between the Chiefs and Jaguars. Kruk shared a travel vlog on TikTok, of her travels to the Sunshine State. Kruk started the TikTok video by departing their home in Kansas City and arriving at the airport. Her travel day outfit consisted of gray sweat pants and zipped gray sweatshirt. She then grabbed an iced coffee before her flight and they showed some reading material for in-flight entertainment. After arriving at her hotel, she met up with the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver for a romantic dinner near the water.&quot;TRAVEL WITH ME for chiefs vs jags game,&quot; Kruk wrote. View on TikTokThe couple got engaged in September 2024 after JuJu Smith-Schuster proposed on a sunset cruise off the coast of Nantucket. Kruk shows off her gameday adventures on social media as she shows support for Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs.