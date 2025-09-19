WATCH: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s fiancée Laura Kruk reveals "rushed" pre-game ritual following Chiefs’ defeat to Eagles

Laura Kruk, fiancee of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, is often seen supporting him at games. She was at the Chiefs’ recent Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which the Chiefs lost 20-17 at home.Before the game, Kruk recorded a short vlog for her Instagram, where she talked about her busy and rushed morning routine on game days. Narrating the video she uploaded on Friday, she said:“If you know me, you know game days are my favorite day of the week. Mornings leading up to the game, however, can be a little all over the place. I love getting to spend some chill time with JuJu before he leaves for the stadium, and then I usually spend the rest of my morning rushing to get ready. The time always seems to get away from me.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the game, Kruk wore a crop jersey with JuJu Smith’s No. 9, paired with white pants and silver and gold jewellery.Laura Kruk is a fitness coach and entrepreneur. She regularly shares fitness and diet tips on Instagram, along with motivational content and client success stories.The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after JuJu proposed during a sunset cruise near Nantucket Island.Also Read: Brittany Mahomes has 1-word reaction on JuJu Smith's pre-wedding shoot with fiancée Laura KrukHow did the Week 2 game play out for JuJu Smith-Schuster’s team?The Philadelphia Eagles put themselves on the board first with a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Saquon Barkley. The drive was set up after Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 58-yard field goal attempt.In the second quarter, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made a 58-yard field goal. Then, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushed for a 13-yard touchdown and completed an 18-yard pass to Travis Kelce. Mahomes carried the ball five times for 60 yards. However, the Chiefs also suffered injuries to defensive end Mike Danna and cornerback Kristian Fulton.The third quarter saw Jake Elliot put the Eagles in the front with a 51-yard field goal following a defensive stand that stopped the Chiefs on fourth down.In the final quarter, the Eagles did a “tush push” first down run. JuJu Smith's Chiefs fought back late, scoring a 49-yard touchdown with just three minutes remaining to bring the score to 20-17, but they had no timeouts left to mount a full comeback.Also Read: &quot;Not controversial at all&quot;: Tom Brady takes dig at Eagles' Tush-Push play 4 days after calling out referees for missed penalty during Chiefs game