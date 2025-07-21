  • home icon
Brittany Mahomes has 1-word reaction on JuJu Smith's pre-wedding shoot with fiancée Laura Kruk

By Prasen
Published Jul 21, 2025 23:11 GMT
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, reacted to JuJu Smith-Schuster and fiancée Laura Kruk’s pre-wedding shoot in Malibu, California. On Sunday, Laura posted several pictures on Instagram with the Chiefs' wide receiver.

Brittany dropped a one-word comment under the post:

“Perfection😍🔥."

JuJu and Laura got engaged in September 2024 during a trip to Nantucket Island. The couple had shared the big news on Instagram with their followers. For their pre-wedding shoot, Laura wore a white satin halter-neck dress. She accessorized with a delicate bracelet and earrings, keeping her blonde hair in a messy bun.

On the other hand, JuJu wore a classic black suit with a white shirt. He completed his look with a chain necklace, a sleek watch, and silver ear studs.

Smith-Schuster's fiancée is a fitness coach and entrepreneur who has an impressive online presence. She’s the founder of LauraKrukFit, a digital coaching platform where she shares personalized fitness plans and wellness guidance.

Brittany Mahomes shares family moments ahead of Chiefs Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp will begin tomorrow. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all set for the upcoming NFL season. The camp will take place at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

During the off-season, QB enjoyed spending time with his kids and wife. On Wednesday, QB’s wife posted a photo dump from their family trip to Mexico.

Brittany captioned her post with a three-word phrase:

“Time well spent🥹🤍.”

In her carousel post, Mahomes' wife posted a cute picture of her 6-month-old daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, sitting on the table wearing a light pink silicone bib with a quote, "THE FUTURE IS FEMALE."

In another picture, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared a beautiful family picture. The 29-year-old quarterback wore a shiny, silver-grey short-sleeve button-up shirt paired with matching shorts. He styled the outfit with a silver bracelet and white high-top sneakers. Brittany was dressed in a bright red spaghetti-strap maxi dress paired with white slip-on sandals.

Sterling Skye, the eldest kid of Mahomes, wore a white dress with floral details and light pink Crocs, and their son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, was styled in a light green printed co-ord set and white sneakers. Have a look:

