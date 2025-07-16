Paparazzi captures Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany returning from Mexico days before Chiefs' training camp kicks off

With the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp scheduled to begin on July 22, Patrick Mahomes returned home to Missouri on Tuesday. The Chiefs quarterback was spotted by the paparazzi leaving Mexico with his wife and kids after enjoying a vacation in Los Cabos.

In pictures posted by Page Six on Instagram, Mahomes carried luggage while making their way to a private plane at an airport in Mexico. The quarterback carried two bags on his shoulder, a white one in his right hand and a water bottle in his left hand.

Patrick was followed by his wife, Brittany, who held their newborn daughter, Golden Raye, in her right arm. Sterling and Bronze were around Patrick and Brittany. As for their travel outfits, the couple kept it casual.

Patrick paired a white T-shirt with wine-red shorts and white Adidas runners. Brittany wore a white sleeveless top with a similar-shaded skirt and sneakers, while Bronze had a white T-shirt and black shorts on, along with loafers.

Before travelling to Mexico, Patrick and Brittany were in Miami and enjoyed a special Fourth of July celebration on a private yacht with their friends. Brittany shared a glimpse of the outing on her Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany revealed major health change she noticed during postpartum

There were significant changes in health that Brittany Mahomes experienced during her postpartum. In an interview in June, she talked about a major change she noticed in her appetite following her third pregnancy.

"The second I'm not pregnant, I mean I eat constantly," Brittany said (10:40, via the "WHOOP Podcast." "I have my appetite back, everything tastes good, and I'm just constantly eating, with breastfeeding. It’s like I am feeding a child, so I have to get enough nutrients and stuff that I need for myself and for her."

Apart from talking about the appetite change, Brittany also revealed the most "important" accessory that helped her body's recovery during the postpartum journey.

