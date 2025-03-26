JuJu Smith-Schuster sends 4-word message as Patriots S Jaylinn Hawkins gets married to GF Jayda

New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins tied the knot with Jayda Kamryn on Sunday. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family members and friends, including the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster attended the wedding ceremony alongside his fiancée, Laura Kruk. Smith-Schuster added a photo from Hawkins' wedding to her Instagram account on Monday. The Patriots star can be seen with the wedding cake alongside his wife. In the caption, the Chiefs wide receiver wrote a four-word message, which read:

“God is so great.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster sends 3-word message as Jaylinn Hawkins gets married (Image Source: Smith-Schuster/IG)

After being engaged for less than a year, Jaylinn Hawkins and Jayda Kamryn decided to exchange their vows in Hawaii. Hawkins proposed to Jayda in a dreamy beachside setting at Laguna Beach, California. The Patriots safety later shared a joint Instagram post with now-wife Jayda to break the news to fans.

“I thank God for putting someone as special in my life as you. It was always you. Our love is so sacred and I wouldn’t trade anything for it. Can’t wait to see what God has in store for us and our future. To my partner in crime and my ace in life, I love you,” Hawkins’ IG post read.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s fiancée Laura Kruk recapped Jaylinn Hawkins’ wedding trip

On Tuesday, Laura Kruk shared an Instagram post featuring glimpses from Jaylinn Hawkins’ wedding in Hawaii. In the first picture, Kruk shows her beautiful orange Hawaiian dress, followed by pictures from the wedding ceremony.

The last slide of Kruk’s Instagram post featured her snapshot with JuJu Smith-Schuster, in which the wide receiver can be seen hugging her from behind. In the caption, Kruk sent best wishes to the newlywed couple, and wrote:

“Congrats to the Hawkins!!”

Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year contract earlier this month. Following his re-signing, Smith-Schuster’s fiancée, Laura, shared a 3-word message for the Super Bowl champion.

Before that, the couple celebrated their anniversary. Kruk penned down an emotional tribute for the wide receiver.

