The NFL world was cast into gloom today as reports emerged of Ryan Mallet passing away at the tender age of 35. The former NFL quarterback has reportedly drowned in Florida.

Ryan Mallet suited up for the New England Patriots, who drafted him, the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens during his time in the legaue. Former teammates and coaches were devastated by the news and passed their condolences.

The man who drafted him, Bill Belichick, released a statement through the team he is saddened and passed along his thoughts and prayers.

New England Patriots @Patriots Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. https://t.co/3Yz2U6F8Yd

His teammate with the Patriots, Julian Edelman, tweeted out a photo of the two of them together and remarked that it was tough to swallow.

Former Texans teammate J.J. Watt called it a horrible news and said that he was taken away too soon.

Other NFL figures also chimed in on the tragic news, with Ryan Clark calling it a sad event.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 🏾 So sad to hear about Ryan Mallet… Rest in Peace brother. So sad to hear about Ryan Mallet… Rest in Peace brother. 🙏🏾

Ryan Mallet's life after the NFL

Ryan Mallet last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Baltimore Ravens. After moving away from the league, he had some run-ins with the law but by 2020, he seemed to have turned a new leaf.

Going back to Arkansas, where he was born and played his college football, he became became a local high school coach. The Arkansas Razorbacks program released a statement of their calling him a legend and resting thoughts and prayers with his mother Debbie and his extended family.

Arkansas Razorback Football @RazorbackFB We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aYlMOBkHAV

He started as an assistant at Mountain Home High School in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Last year, his career took a big jump as he became the head football coach at White Hall High School in White Hall, Arkansas.

In a statement on their website, the school district wrote,

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

Ryan Mallett played in 21 NFL games for his career, eight of them as a starter. He completed 190 of his 345 attempts for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

However, based on the outpouring of support on his passing, he left a far deeper impact on his colleagues than the time he spent on the field. We, at Sportskeeda, would also like to add our sincerest condolences to his loved ones.

