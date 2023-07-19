Aaron Rodgers is now the leader of the New York Jets, and while many have hyped the team up to no end, former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is not as hyped on the Jets as others. Why? Simply because of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

With the AFC East now a stacked division with the Bills, Jets and Dolphins all seemingly Super Bowl contenders, Rodgers may have a tough time of it next season.

On "The New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Edelman said that the Jets have some question marks on the roster, and added that Allen and the Bills are the biggest threat.

“There's a lot of hype on this team," Edelman said. "It's not like they're fully loaded on offense. They have some playmakers. They got Breece Hall, who's coming off the ACL. They got the Garrett Wilson kid, who's really good, but, like, they haven't had a lot of reps together.

"He's playing in a tough division. You got a pissed-off Allen. You got a pissed-off Bills. Like, those guys are humiliated right now.”

So, while there are some who have already booked the Jets in for a playoff appearance at the very least, Edelman is holding back on crowning them just yet.

What are expectations for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2023?

For some, a Super Bowl is the expectation for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets this season. For others, it's simply making it to the playoffs. But make no mistake, Aaron Rodgers will be under pressure from Week 1 to deliver results.

The Jets came close to a playoff appearance last season before failing spectacularly down the stretch. With the defense one of the better units in the entire league, the offense was found wanting several times last season.

Now, with a veteran quarterback in Aaron Rodgers to bring it all together, the Jets are one of the most hyped teams entering the new season.

The AFC East will make it tough for a postseason appearance to be secured as the Bills and Dolphins themselves are Super Bowl contenders. So, Rodgers and the Jets will have to go through both in order to make it.

Can Aaron Rodgers deal with the pressure that will no doubt come as the Jets look to make the playoffs? We are about to find out.

