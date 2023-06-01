Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman has lifted the lid on a bet he made before Game 7 of the NBA Finals that saw the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat.

After Miami were 3-0 up in the series, the Celtics, led by Jason Tatum, clawed their way back to 3-3, forcing a Game 7 in Boston. Now, Edelman, who played for the Patriots, clearly has his heart in on the Celtics.

He loved them so much that he placed an $11,000 bet on the Celtics to win the NBA championship. However, it's a bet that he lost as the Heat defeated Boston easily. But Edelman apparently has no regrets.

"I’d do it all over again," Edelman tweeted.

It may be a tough pill to swallow for the former NFL receiver as the Celtics were on a three-game winning streak coming into the series decider. However, it looked as if Boston had used up all its gas just to get the series even and cost Edelman a cool $11,000 in the process. Yikes.

Julian Edelman was a Patriot great

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

Edelman played 11 NFL seasons, all with New England and is regarded as a great of the organization by many. While his regular season numbers do not scream out "franchise great" as he only had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons and had five seasons of under 400 yards, it was in the playoffs where he shined.

Out of his 11 seasons, Edelman played in the postseason nine times, winning three Super Bowls. He played 19 playoff games, catching five touchdowns and averaging 75.9 yards per game. That might not seem like much, but it was the timing of his catches that is important, like his incredible catch in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

In two of his postseason appearances, Julian Edelman averaged 114.0 yards per game (in 2016) and 129.3 yards per game (in 2018).

Putting it simply, when the lights shined brightest, Edelman came up big and was rewarded with three Super Bowl rings. He is regarded as a Patriots great, and it's hard to argue that.

