Julian Edelman drops wholesome message for best friend Rob Gronkowski's 36th birthday

Rob Gronkowski is celebrating his 36th birthday on Wednesday, and in honor of his big day, he received a birthday message from a former teammate. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared a birthday post on X for Gronkowski.

Edelman shared four photos on X of him and Gronkowski during their time as teammates with the Patriots. He also shared fun moments that he has had with Gronk during their friendship. He then added a caption celebrating the former NFL tight end on his birthday and called Gronkowski 'beast mode' in his birthday message.

"Happy birthday to my friend, co-host and the happiest guy I know, the one and only Roberto “Beast Mode” Gronkowski. #YoSoyFiesta"

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were teammates together on the New England Patriots from 2010 until 2018 when the tight end retired the first time. The two now host a podcast together called "Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules" that they launched in October 2024.

Rob Gronkowski called Bill Belichick's relationship a 'distraction' for UNC football team

Rob Gronkowski and former teammate turned podcast co-host, Julian Edelman, showed support a few weeks ago for former head coach Bill Belichick. After a controversial interview with CBS that went viral due to girlfriend Jordon Hudson's interruptions, Gronkowski and Edelman said on their podcast that they thought Hudson was helping the interview stay on track.

Gronkowski has apparently changed his thought process on the matter and hinted that Hudson could be a distraction for Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels football team. The former NFL tight end recently appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub and reflected on his time with the Patriots:

"When you were on the Patriots, the whole goal was to eliminate all the distractions that can possibly happen while you're on the team. We're just looking down at the program in North Carolina, and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there. There's no football talk as well."

The former NFL tight end clearly sees a shift in the way that Belichick is coaching the North Carolina team compared to how he once coached the Patriots.

