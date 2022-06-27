"I'm 10,000 reps behind" - Julian Edelman pours cold water on potential NFL return 

Julian Edelman came into the NFL in 2009 as a seventh-round pick by the New England Patriots. During his eleven seasons with the team, he racked up 6,822 yards receiving in the regular season and is currently second all-time in postseason yardage with 1,442 yards.

He has been the subject of some speculation this offseason, with rumors circulating that he may return to the NFL. Gossip had him teaming up with Tom Brady again, this time at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Now that I've taken a year off, my body feels pretty straight." When asked about coming back to the NFL, Julian Edelman admits during the I Am Athlete podcast that after taking a year off football his knee feels better than when he retired.

The wide receiver recently appeared on I am Athlete podcast with host and former NFL star Brandon Marshall. When questioned about a possible return to football, Edelman had this to say:

“Everyone here knows what it takes to play at a high level. Especially in football... Now, the amount of work that I have to put into my body, to train, to make me confident, like that’s so much. For the output that I get now out of my body because of the injuries, my knees, this and that, I’m not getting the same output.”

Edelman went on to say that although he has been out practicing running routes, he feels he is not NFL ready:

“Now that I’ve taken the year off, and like I’m not loading my body, compounded loads every single day, my body feels pretty straight. You know, I’ve gone and dabbled out, and you know go run routes, but then you see when you go run routes, the next day like ’all right, I'm not too bad' but I’m already like 10,000 reps behind I feel, in my mind.”

Edelman seems comfortable in retirement. But if he were to return, would it be for his old team, the Patriots? Or would he prefer to continue his career with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers like former teammate Rob Gronkowski did upon returning from retirement?

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady reunion may never happen

Time appears to be running out on a reunion for the duo and the receiver may have missed his chance. Brady signed a well-publicized big contract with FOX to launch a broadcast career once he’s done playing, and this could be his final season in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay quarterback has also recently implied that he has an interest in producing movies and has a clothing line with the Kardashians in the works.

With this in mind, it seems that this is Tom Brady's last year in the NFL and if Edelman is not willing to play this season, it probably won't happen.

While Brady is a certainty for the Hall of Fame, there has been much debate as to whether or not Edelman should be inducted himself. Some say he doesn’t have the Pro Bowl appearances to support him, while those who are for it, cite his role in winning three Super Bowl titles as well as his postseason stats.

With regards to this and a potential return to the NFL, we will have to wait and see.

