Tom Brady teams up with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to setup his own clothing line: Report

Some might not be able to handle the combination of Tom Brady and the Kardashians collaborating on a clothing line, but these days, the dollar tends to create strange partnerships. Another example is Antonio Brown joining forces with Young Thug and DaBaby on his debut rap album.

This one is by and large easy to follow, since most associate Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian with wealth, style, and ambition. It doesn't get more ambitious than combining these two worlds.

According to 'The News', Brady and the Kardashians (or more aptly, their agents) are set to team up on a fashion line in the future:

Sports icon Tom Brady has teamed up with billionaire Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s business partner to setup his own clothing line, as per reports. The NFL star, being the husband of a supermodel, is sure to venture into fashion.

Apparently, the Kardashians have influenced the quarterback's brand, 'Brady', through their mutual partnership with Jens Grede:

...The famous Kardashians might have inspired the success of the Brady Brand. To design items for the brand, Brady has reportedly teamed up with Jens Grede, who is the co-founder and CEO of the company. He has also partnered up with designer Dao-Yi Chow. Chow is the co-founder of the streetwear label Public School New York.

Grede has already helped the Kardashians launch their own 'Skims' brand:

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have revolutionized the entire industry. But they did not do it alone. They also took the help of Jens Grede. He helped their popular Skims brand to become a success.

As for what he wants for the 'Brady' brand, Grede has plans as grand as those that Tom Brady himself had for the 2022 NFL season and beyond:

"We’re just focused on creating the finest sports brand in the world. That really is the ambition."

Tom Brady had bigger plans on the field than he had off of it

Between preparing his 44-year-old body to get hit by 300+ pound superathletes and creating clothing lines with mega-celebrities, Brady's plans for the 2022 NFL season now include an exhausting level of wheeling and dealing.

Brady was set to become a part-owner of the Miami Dolphins franchise. The plan was to hire Sean Payton to become the next head coach, and then maneuver to have his player rights traded to complete the transaction. When this fell apart, Brady un-retired and is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, building his apparel empire on the side.

