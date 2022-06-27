"Definitely see that as part of my future" - Tom Brady reveals the career path he wishes to pursue post-NFL retirement

Tom Brady is entering his 23rd season in the NFL in 2022 but he recently gave an idea of what life after football could look like. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback stated in a recent interview that he sees himself producing movies similar to that of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

“Yeah, definitely. I definitely see that as a part of my future and being involved in media and producing different projects and helping bring them to life. I’ve always loved being able to tell these stories, and I’ve told ’em personally, I’ve been a part of a lot of ’em I’ve been on camera for a lot of ’em, and off camera. I like to be involved.”

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also talked about his first venture producing a major motion picture titled “80 for Brady”, a film in which octogenarian sports fans make it their goal to go to a Super Bowl and meet Brady:

“This was our first feature film, and I was offscreen more than onscreen... I had done a few things with Religion of Sports when I partnered with Facebook to do ‘Tom vs Time.’ Then I partnered with ESPN to do ‘Man in the Arena.’ I loved being on camera for those, and I was a producer on those as well, but this was the first major motion picture that I produced.”

The movie stars Oscar-winning actresses Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Jane Fonda along with Emmy award-winner Lily Tomlin. It is sure to be a must watch for NFL and Brady fans alike.

Tom Brady's post-NFL Career

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not only is the three-time NFL MVP looking to become a producer after hanging up the cleats, he’ll be in the broadcasting booth as well. He reached a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to join as the network’s lead NFL analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the booth. The quarterback will also be a brand ambassador for the network as well.

Until then, the 44-year-old will start his third season under center for the Buccaneers as he looks to lead them back to another Super Bowl victory as he did in the 2020 season.

Winning the Super Bowl will be no easy task. The NFC alone has some real talent, including current Super Bowl Champions the Los Angeles Rams, the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The AFC is even tougher. A stacked and unpredictable AFC West lauds the Kansas City Chiefs and a Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. Not to mention the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. The current favorites for the Super Bowl are the Buffalo Bills, but with such a long season ahead, anything can happen.

It will be great to see them kick off later this year.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Hollywood Reporter and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far