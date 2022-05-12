"#BelieveItWhenISeeIT" - Julian Edelman doesn't believe Tom Brady will retire anytime soon to take up broadcasting gig with FOX

Tom Brady might play forever. Despite the recent news of his gargantuan contract to broadcast for Fox, not everyone is buying it. Why would they? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was second in the league in MVP voting last season.

Despite being 44 years old, the quarterback still threw for 5000+ yards, 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He might've even made it to another Super Bowl if not for a game-winning drive by Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

The quarterback has reportedly signed a lucrative deal with Fox Sports for when he retires. Fox has announced that they will be paying him $375 Million over ten years. That's more than double the deal of everyone's favorite former quarterback-turned-broadcaster, Tony Romo.

In light of the news, former teammate Julian Edelman tweeted out an image of a grey-bearded Brady holding a microphone with the hashtag "#BelieveItWhenISeeIt" and tagging the legendary quarterback.

Regardless of what Brady decides to do or when he does it, he's given us no reason to think he won't be one of the best at it.

Is Tom Brady the next Brett Favre?

The announcement of his broadcast deal has many speculating that this year could be his last. This is not unreasonable speculation for an NFL player who will be 45 by the time the season ends, but this has been going on for some time.

We thought we had seen the end of the Brady era earlier in the off-season when he announced his retirement, complete with tributes to his former team and an expression of his desire to spend more time with his family.

Just 40 days after announcing his retirement, he shocked the NFL world and announced that he would be returning for a 23rd season. Now, the Buccaneers are the favorites to win the NFC South division and we have once again learned to never underestimate the future Hall of Famer.

They go into the 2022 season with every intent of not just playing in the Super Bowl, but winning it. With perennial contenders such as the Green Bay Packers and current champions the Rams both expected to challenge in the NFC, this will be no easy feat. The AFC contains the current Super Bowl favorites in the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to mount a challenge from the AFC West.

He can announce retirement, his future plans and whatever else he wants, but you can understand why many are with his former teammate on this one. #BelieveItWhenISeeIt.

LIVE POLL Q. Is this Brady's final season in the NFL? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell