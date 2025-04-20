Julian Edelman sends 3-word message as Boston Celtics prepare to defend NBA championship

Ex-New England Patriots superstar Julian Edelman showcased his Boston sports brotherhood spirit with a tweet. His tweet was in anticipation as the Celtics prepare for their NBA playoffs opener.

Ad

Edelman played 12 seasons with the Patriots. His connection with the Celtics has been well-documented through his many courtside appearances and social media presence.

On Sunday, Edelman posted pictures of himself wearing Celtics jerseys and cradling the championship trophy:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Banner 19 Loading. ☘️," Edelman posted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The second-seeded Celtics (61-21) are set to take on seventh-seeded Magic (41-41) in their opening-round game at TD Garden on Sunday.

Julian Edelman's support for the Celtics has been a constant

Julian Edelman Visits "Fox & Friends" - Source: Getty

This is not the first time Julian Edelman has publicly supported the Celtics. The organization opened up its training facilities to him in 2018 while he was suspended from the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Ad

After the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the Rams in 2019, he challenged the Celtics on Instagram: "Your turn, fellas," prodding them to win a championship for Boston.

Jayson Tatum has been excellent this year, putting up 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on 45.2% field shooting and 34.3% 3-point shooting.

Game 1 of Celtics vs. Magic starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be televised on ABC. Besides, the game can be streamed on YouTube TV and Sling TV.

The series schedule continues with Game 2 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in Boston (TNT), and Game 3 on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando (ESPN). Game 4 is on Sunday, April 27, at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando (TNT). If the series continues, Games 5, 6 and 7 are scheduled for April 29, May 1 and May 3, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.