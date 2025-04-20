Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic on Sunday for the opening matchup of the Eastern Conference’s first-round series at TD Garden. While the Celtics finished the regular season as the second seed, Paolo Banchero and Co. had to participate in an extra game, a 7-8 play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, to earn their spot in the playoffs.
Many favor the Celtics to win the series and get one step closer to defending their title. But getting past the Magic will not be a walk in the park.
During the regular season, both teams faced off against each other on three occasions. The South Florida team proved to be a formidable challenge during the regular season, winning two of three games against the Celtics.
In fact, Orlando is merely one of three teams in the Eastern Conference to clinch a regular-season series against Jayson Tatum and Co.
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics injury report for April 20
Orlando Magic injury report
The Orlando Magic have two players to their injury report ahead of today’s postseason clash. Starters Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner are officially ruled out, with both players dealing with left knee injuries.
Boston Celtics injury report
Fans of the Boston Celtics will be pleased to learn that their team has a fully fit roster for the game. The coaching staff has added no player to the dreaded injury report yet.
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for April 20
Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart
The Orlando Magic are expected to start with Cory Joseph, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
The Boston Celtics’ projected starting lineup includes Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics?
The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic on Sunday at TD Garden with the contest scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. PT).
Fans can watch the game live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the game one hour before tip-off via the NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
