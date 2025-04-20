Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 1 (April 20) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic on Sunday for the opening matchup of the Eastern Conference’s first-round series at TD Garden. While the Celtics finished the regular season as the second seed, Paolo Banchero and Co. had to participate in an extra game, a 7-8 play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, to earn their spot in the playoffs.

Ad

Many favor the Celtics to win the series and get one step closer to defending their title. But getting past the Magic will not be a walk in the park.

During the regular season, both teams faced off against each other on three occasions. The South Florida team proved to be a formidable challenge during the regular season, winning two of three games against the Celtics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In fact, Orlando is merely one of three teams in the Eastern Conference to clinch a regular-season series against Jayson Tatum and Co.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics injury report for April 20

Orlando Magic injury report

The Orlando Magic have two players to their injury report ahead of today’s postseason clash. Starters Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner are officially ruled out, with both players dealing with left knee injuries.

Boston Celtics injury report

Fans of the Boston Celtics will be pleased to learn that their team has a fully fit roster for the game. The coaching staff has added no player to the dreaded injury report yet.

Ad

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts for April 20

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Orlando Magic are expected to start with Cory Joseph, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cory Joseph Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Cole Anthony Gary Harris Caleb Houston Jonathan Isaac Trevelin Queen Jett Howard Jett Howard Tristan da Silva Goga Bitadze

Ad

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Boston Celtics’ projected starting lineup includes Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis JD Davison Payton Pritchard Sam Hauser Al Horford Luke Kornet Baylor Scheierman Jordan Walsh Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

Ad

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics will host the Orlando Magic on Sunday at TD Garden with the contest scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the game live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the game one hour before tip-off via the NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.