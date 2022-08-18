"Let's ride" - Julian Edelman predicts Broncos to come good if team lets Russell Wilson cook

The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest moves this off-season when they acquired former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson via trade.

The Broncos played with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterbacks last season and missed the playoffs.

With Wilson's acquisition, many think the Broncos have upgraded significantly. Former NFL Super-Bowl MVP Julian Edleman is one of those people.

Edelman joined The Rich Eisen Show and spoke with its eponymous host about the Denver Broncos and their prospects for the upcoming season.

He believes that Denver can be really good if Russell Wilson cooks. The former NFL star pointed out how their competitive defense kept them in as many games last season.

"Denver. Denver. Let's ride, let's ride, let's ride. I'm just telling you, Vic Fangio, you had a great little defense out there that kept them competitive in a crazy division that right there they were. They weren't good. True. But they weren't terrible.

"They weren't getting blown. I would watch these games. I'd be like, this should get blown out. And they'd always be kind of a dogfight here and there. That defense is still pretty strong."

Edelman also said that adding a guy like Wilson can put the Broncos over the top:

"You bring in Russell Wilson, the king of guy that can like, just grind wins away with like a non great talented offense, which he did for, like, six years, where he'd run around, create these huge explosion plays, two minute drill extraordinaire, like, and he's got something to fight for. He's he's hungry because he I mean, he still hasn't got his MVP. And, you know, last year, there's talk that he's regress. He's no more he's not I mean, look at this top hundred."

Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson this off-season with the same hopes that he could win them a Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos play in the most competitive division in football, especially after this off-season.

The Las Vegas Raiders added Chandler Jones and Davante Adams while extending defensive end Maxx Crosby and receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired both Khalil Mack and JC Jackson on their defense to beef up on defense this off-season.

The Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will always be a threat. But they've even added some weapons to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling before drafting Skyy Moore in the second-round.

With the addition of Wilson at quarterback, Denver feels like they are one of the most complete teams in the league, and it be considered a bust of a trade if he is unable to win them a Super Bowl before he retires.

