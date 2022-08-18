"He's got something to fight for" - Julian Edelman feels Russell Wilson is challenging Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for NFL MVP

The Denver Broncos made an off-season splash when they acquired former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade.

They did so, hoping he could be the upgrade needed at the quarterback position to lead them to a Super Bowl win. Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in his second season in the NFL, leading them to a 13-3 record.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman spoke on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and discussed the acquisition of Russell Wilson to join the Broncos.

Edelman thinks that Wilson has something to fight for, and it may be a Super Bowl or an MVP title.

Edleman said:

"You bring in Russell Wilson... a guy that can just grind wins away with... a non great talented offense, which he did for like six years, where he'd run around, create these huge explosion plays, two minute drill extraordinaire... And he's got something to fight for. He's hungry because... he still hasn't got his MVP. And last year, there's talk that he's [regressed]... I mean, look at this top hundred. Well... who was above him? "

The Denver Broncos will have six tough divisional games en route to their quest to the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West the last six years straight. They've dominated the division ever since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory during the 2019-2020 season and brought them back a year later. The Chiefs have and still are legit contenders to make the Super Bowl.

The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs last season, but they were in a do-or-die playoff game with their division rival, Los Angeles Chargers, during Week 18. Both teams have improved in the off-season and threaten to win the division.

Denver needed a leader at the quarterback position like Wilson to compete with the other three juggernauts of the division. It makes sense why the AFC West has the most primetime games this season.

The division will have a combined 19 primetime games featuring one of their teams, which is expected to be the most competitive division in football this year.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Julian Edelman, The Rich Eisen Show, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht