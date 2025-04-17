“Just buy a home in Vegas”: Fans speculate to Ashton Jeanty sending direct message to GMs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty impressed the football world with his game in the 2024 college football season. Ever since, talks of him being one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft have been making the rounds on the internet.

The Heisman runner-up is now the hottest name on every fan's lips, and Jeanty’s bold message to NFL GMs today via "The Players' Tribune"—

“I’m coming to win, big, soon.”

Everyone wants him to grace their team's jersey. One fan declared,

“Just buy a home in Vegas already,” hinting at the Raiders' No. 6 pick.

Another said, "Welcome to Dallas bro".

"Back to Jacksonville would make a crazy story," tweeted one fan.

One more fan said, "Can’t wait for you to be a Chicago Bear! 🐻 ."

"I know Chicago’s blue & orange isn’t the same as Boise, but the color pattern is the same. This city is gonna love you like Matt Forte and Walter Payton," wrote a fan.

"Cmon Giants don’t F this up! He’s him. Seriously," tweeted one more.

As the draft approaches, teams like the Raiders, Cowboys, and Bears will be salivating at the prospect of adding Jeanty to their rosters.

Ashton Jeanty wants to emulate Eagles' Super Bowl-winning star

Jeanty is eyeing greatness, and he’s not shy about it. The Boise State RB dropped a declaration ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, writing in "The Players’ Tribune" that he’s ready to follow in the footsteps of Super Bowl champ Saquon Barkley.

“If you pick me, it’s simple: I’m coming to your franchise to do what Saquon and the Eagles just did,” Jeanty said. “I’m coming to win, big, soon.”

That’s a massive statement—but Jeanty has the resume to back it up. The 5'9", 210-pound star ran riot in the 2024 college football season, recording 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He was just 28 yards shy of Barry Sanders’ record.

Jeanty’s journey so far hasn’t been easy. He had a military dad, so the RB never had one place to settle down. From Florida to Italy to Texas, Jeamty has bounced all over the globe chasing football dreams even when no teams were around.

Projected as a top-10 pick, Jeanty is drawing serious interest from the Raiders, Bears, and Jaguars.

