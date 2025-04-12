"Just excited for this chapter" - Dak Prescott makes feelings known about Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has spoken strongly in support of newly promoted coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Prescott and Schottenheimer already have a past, with the latter acting as Cowboys' offensive coordinator before his promotion.

The Cowboys quarterback said this during the 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala in Dallas on Friday:

"Just excitement. I've known Schotty. He's been there the last couple of years, and it's not any monumental conversations that need to happen, but definitely his direction and the way he sees this offense going, the way he sees this team going, I think it's clear throughout the team.

"With the guys and the men he's hired as the coaches, the way he's got the whole building on the same page, just excited for this chapter under him and the way he's going to lead this team," said Prescott.

The 51-year-old Schottenheimer has been with Dallas for three years, first as a consultant and then as offensive coordinator. The 2025 season is his first chance as coach after serving as a coordinator for the Rams, the Seahawks, the Jaguars and the University of Georgia.

Dak Prescott is physically close to where he wants to be

NFL: Dallas Cowboys- Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference

Dak Prescott also provided updates on his recovery from the season-ending hamstring injury that sidelined him after Week 9 of the 2024 season:

"I'm getting close to where I want to be, I don't want to put a percentage on it," Dak Prescott said. "I know we've got team activities coming up, imagine myself being involved in some sort if not all.

"Then again, I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through, it's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be."

Despite rumors suggesting significant weight loss after videos circulated showing him throwing to teammates, Dak Prescott clarified his physical condition:

"I actually haven't really lost any weight, weight's just moved," he explained. "Building my legs back up obviously from the hamstring. Might be leaner up top, but weight's the same."

Dak Prescott emphasized that mobility remains crucial to his playing style despite the hamstring injury.

The quarterback room around Dak Prescott has changed significantly this offseason. Longtime backup Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens, while Will Grier returns and Joe Milton III joins as a new addition.

Prescott praised Rush's contributions while expressing enthusiasm about the new quarterback group.

With a new coach and changes to the quarterback room, Dallas aims to advance beyond the divisional playoff round for the first time in 30 years.

