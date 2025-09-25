"Just like everybody else": Wan'Dale Robinson reveals Giants QB change news reached him on Twitter, not internally

The news of the Giants replacing veteran Russell Wilson with rookie Jaxson Dart as the QB1 for Week 4 has become a hot topic of conversation. However, wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson made an interesting revelation about the situationAs per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, during Wednesday's media availability, Robinson revealed that they got to know about the chance through social media. He stated that they were not informed about Jaxson Dart becoming the starting quarterback internally.&quot;The Giants players found out about the QB change on Twitter, 'just like everybody else,' according to WR Wan'Dale Robinson,&quot; Raanan tweeted.Jordan Raanan @JordanRaananLINKThe Giants players found out about the QB change on Twitter, &quot;just like everybody else.,&quot; according to WR Wan'Dale Robinson.Robinson also expressed his excitement about watching Dart on the field during his first proper debut for the team. He also showcased confidence in the quarterback's ability with the ball.&quot;Yeah, I mean no doubt,&quot; Robinson said. &quot;I definitely think he's going to bring some juice out there and just the way he plays, and just the energy he wants to play with, I think it will be good for us.&quot;The Giants acquired Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft with the 25th overall pick. He began his collegiate journey with the USC Trojans as a backup option on the depth chart. A year later, he transferred to play for the Ole Miss Rebels.Dart spent three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Rebels. He recorded a total of 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing while rushing for 12 touchdowns.Russell Wilson shares his thoughts on being benched for Jaxson DartOn Wednesday, the veteran quarterback discussed the Giants' change of plans in the quarterback department. He stated that he was not surprised by the decision after they started the year with a 0-3 record.However, despite being benched, Wilson still had confidence in his ability to be a starter.&quot;I think I'm not surprised by anything anymore, but also too, at the same time, they made two good plays, and the game was kind of, kind of back and forth fight, you know, just didn't go our way,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;So, sometimes you feel like it's, you know, you feel like, in the moment, you feel like you're at the end of something, or something's heavy.&quot;&quot;And I think for me, you know, I just believe I'm still in round five, round six, and that's my mentality. ...And I think winners, they don't pick and choose. Leaders don't pick and choose when they want to lead and when they want to help and communicate like a winner.&quot;Jaxson Dart and the Giants will face the Chargers on Sept. 28 at MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.