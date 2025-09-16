Chicago Bears fans are not enjoying the Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson era as the team started the season with a 0-2 record. However, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who is a big Bears fan, is urging them to be patient.Rollins was asked on Tuesday about his favorite team, and he addressed Chicago's performance under Johnson and Williams.&quot;Patience, baby, you got to wait,&quot; Rollins said, via &quot;Get Up.&quot; &quot;This is a developmental process. First year with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. This is third head coach in two seasons, fourth OC in two seasons. I mean, let's just pump the brakes. A little pump the brakes.&quot;Williams showed promise in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 13 of 16 passes (81.3%) for 112 yards and added 32 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, his performance dipped in the second half. Williams' completion percentage dropped to 42.0%, with an off-target percentage of 29.4%, the worst among all quarterbacks in Week 1.Williams completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions, while adding 27 rushing yards. He showed progress despite the 52-21 loss, although his consistency and decision-making still needs improvement.Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams are focused on progress despite a 0-2 startChicago Bears coach Ben Johnson reported on Caleb Williams' progress following the Week 2 defeat to the Detroit Lions.“I did see significant growth,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;It’s not perfect yet but I did see tremendous growth in terms of going through the progression.”Williams connected twice with receiver Rome Odunze for touchdowns, marking their third scoring connection in two games.Williams also reflected on his game.&quot;I think it's just (the offense)being consistent in the way of our technique (and) the plays that are called,&quot; Williams said.&quot;And going out there and being technical about it and beating the man in front of you. That includes myself. Don't try to create any explosive plays. Don't try to be Superman, and they'll come. Everybody just did their one-eleventh, and we keep moving on.&quot;The Bears will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.