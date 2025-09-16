"I don't think this marriage is gonna work": Colin Cowherd predicts doom on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson future after Bears' 52-21 loss to Lions 

Colin Cowherd still has his doubts about Caleb Williams' partnership with the Chicago Bears' new head coach, Ben Johnson. So far, they are 0-2 to start the season after a humiliating 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.On his podcast, Cowherd stated that he does not believe Ben Johnson is the perfect fit for Caleb Williams' development.&quot;Chicago Bears, it's not about time to panic. It's about time to realize what you are,&quot; Cowherd said (Timestamp- 0:05). &quot;Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. I don't think it works. The coach is a timing coach who loves structure and Caleb likes to ad lib. ... So we know that Ben Johnson's play design work, because the first two opening drives there for two or two touchdowns.&quot;&quot;But the further this quarterback gets away from the play script, the worse he is. He's like a studio musician having to go live, or a stand up comedian who's totally reliant on joke writers.&quot;His (Caleb Williams) style in this league is not a timing style, and this coach craves it,&quot; Cowherd added. (Timestamp-1:10). &quot;Maybe there's a coach it works with, I don't think its Ben Johnson. ... I don't think this marriage is gonna work. I think Caleb may work somewhere, but this head coach did not draft this quarterback. So how loyal is he gonna be?&quot;So far in two games this season, Williams has recorded 417 yards and four total touchdowns for his team. Against the Lions on Sunday, the quarterback completed 19 of the 30 passes he attempted for 207 yards and two passing touchdowns while throwing one interception.Bears star Jaylon Johnson shares his thoughts on Caleb Williams' developmentOn Friday, Jaylon Johnson appeared on 'The Pivot' podcast. During this interview, the cornerback shared his honest thoughts on Williams and his potential as a 'playoff quarterback.'Johnson honestly replied, stating that he has never played with a 'playoff quarterback' and thus can't comment on it. However, he did praise Caleb Williams for the work he put in this season.&quot;Honestly, I wouldn't want to dip my hands into something that's not mine,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;I don't know what that (playoff quarterback) looks like. I mean, respectfully, before him, we had Justin (Fields). He didn't really get the opportunity to really show too much. ... We've been through a lot of quarterbacks.&quot;&quot;And I feel like for me, I'm not going to say, 'Oh yeah, I see him doing it,' or I see him not doing it. I know he's definitely taking steps. I definitely see his car a lot longer than it was. He's definitely taking those steps.&quot;The Bears next face the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on Sept. 21. Can Williams secure his first win of the season under Ben Johnson in Week 3?