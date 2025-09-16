  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "I don't think this marriage is gonna work": Colin Cowherd predicts doom on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson future after Bears' 52-21 loss to Lions 

"I don't think this marriage is gonna work": Colin Cowherd predicts doom on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson future after Bears' 52-21 loss to Lions 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:07 GMT
Colin Cowherd predicts doom on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson future after Bears
Colin Cowherd predicts doom on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson future after Bears' 52-21 loss to Lions

Colin Cowherd still has his doubts about Caleb Williams' partnership with the Chicago Bears' new head coach, Ben Johnson. So far, they are 0-2 to start the season after a humiliating 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Ad

On his podcast, Cowherd stated that he does not believe Ben Johnson is the perfect fit for Caleb Williams' development.

"Chicago Bears, it's not about time to panic. It's about time to realize what you are," Cowherd said (Timestamp- 0:05). "Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. I don't think it works. The coach is a timing coach who loves structure and Caleb likes to ad lib. ... So we know that Ben Johnson's play design work, because the first two opening drives there for two or two touchdowns."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But the further this quarterback gets away from the play script, the worse he is. He's like a studio musician having to go live, or a stand up comedian who's totally reliant on joke writers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"His (Caleb Williams) style in this league is not a timing style, and this coach craves it," Cowherd added. (Timestamp-1:10). "Maybe there's a coach it works with, I don't think its Ben Johnson. ... I don't think this marriage is gonna work. I think Caleb may work somewhere, but this head coach did not draft this quarterback. So how loyal is he gonna be?"
Ad
Ad

So far in two games this season, Williams has recorded 417 yards and four total touchdowns for his team. Against the Lions on Sunday, the quarterback completed 19 of the 30 passes he attempted for 207 yards and two passing touchdowns while throwing one interception.

Bears star Jaylon Johnson shares his thoughts on Caleb Williams' development

On Friday, Jaylon Johnson appeared on 'The Pivot' podcast. During this interview, the cornerback shared his honest thoughts on Williams and his potential as a 'playoff quarterback.'

Ad

Johnson honestly replied, stating that he has never played with a 'playoff quarterback' and thus can't comment on it. However, he did praise Caleb Williams for the work he put in this season.

"Honestly, I wouldn't want to dip my hands into something that's not mine," Johnson said. "I don't know what that (playoff quarterback) looks like. I mean, respectfully, before him, we had Justin (Fields). He didn't really get the opportunity to really show too much. ... We've been through a lot of quarterbacks."
Ad
"And I feel like for me, I'm not going to say, 'Oh yeah, I see him doing it,' or I see him not doing it. I know he's definitely taking steps. I definitely see his car a lot longer than it was. He's definitely taking those steps."

The Bears next face the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on Sept. 21. Can Williams secure his first win of the season under Ben Johnson in Week 3?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications