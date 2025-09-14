"This is the NFL. You can’t do this": Emmanuel Acho rips Caleb Williams for making horrible mistake and throwing INT during Bears-Lions Week 2 game

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw an interception against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It happened in the second quarter when he tried to throw deep to DJ Moore, but Lions safety Kerby Joseph jumped in and picked it off. He ran it back 22 yards. That mistake led to a field goal for the Lions, putting them ahead 10-7.After the play, ex-NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho tweeted:“Somebody let Caleb Williams know he’s not playing against Oregon State. This is the NFL. You can’t do this.”Williams was ranked 24th out of 32 starting quarterbacks last season. In his rookie year, he threw over 3,500 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, but the Bears only won five games.On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate Greg Jennings shared his honest take on Williams vs. Jared Goff ahead of the Bears-Lions Week 2 game. On FS1’s First Things First, Jennings said Caleb has the talent to shine, but he is not ready to outplay Goff just yet:&quot;So he (Caleb Williams) is more athletic,&quot; Jennings said. His ceiling is higher. All those things are true. What I am not yet ready to give Caleb until I see it is, he can be more consistent right now. I'm going to [say] 'No', he's not going to outplay Goff.&quot;On September 5, after the Bears’ tough loss to the Vikings in Week 1, former Steelers star Le'Veon Bell took a jab at Williams for his outfit. Referring to Williams' long gray undershirt that hung below his jersey, Bell tweeted:“Knew the L was coming when I saw this.&quot;Ex-NFL scout took shots at Caleb Williams 2 days before Bears vs. Lions Week 2 gameOn Friday, former NFL scout Daniel Kelly reposted a clip of Caleb Williams' highlight from his on-field action against the Lions from 2024 and tweeted:&quot;Caleb [He] got his head coach fired.”Kelly was talking about a game in November 2024, when Caleb threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bears still lost to the Lions 23-20.Even though Williams played well, Kelly blamed him for the team’s struggles and said that the loss led to coach Matt Eberflus' dismissal.Eberflus coached the Bears for two seasons but was let go in January after a poor 5-12 record. After he left, the Bears hired Ben Johnson, who used to run the Lions’ offense, to help Caleb grow and turn things around.