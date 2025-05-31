"Just don't record like Stefon Diggs" - NFL fans react to Jameson Williams inviting 'fine' women to his party on Instagram

The Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, fresh off a 1,001-yard, 7-touchdown campaign, posted a bold party invite on Instagram, and NFL fans can't keep calm.

Ad

Williams wrote:

“Aye the guys got a party today... tellin all pretty sexy bossed up fine s*** to pull down,” he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans reacted in various ways to this unique invitation.

“Just don’t record like Diggs and we’re good,” one user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another wrote, “Football saved this man’s life otherwise he’s cooked.”

A third fan even threw shade at Stefon Diggs, commenting, “Dawg finally becoming WR1.”

One X user contradicted popular opinion, tweeting, "If you think for one second the Lions are gonna extend him and give him a bag you are mistaken …"

"Bro going for 1500 this year," tweeted one more.

Ad

"Where would he be without football," commented another.

Williams averaged 17.3 yards per catch last season and hit over 20 mph more than any other NFL player. Coach Dan Campbell confirmed this week that Williams is locked in for a WR1 role heading into 2025.

But with great speed comes great attention, both on and off the field. Fans are hyped about his potential, and the Lions will be hoping Jameson Williams keeps the party off the grid and the focus on the field.

Ad

Also read: "Cardi was on the same yacht": NFL fans react as Stefon Diggs is spotted partying ocean-side with models

Dan Campbell can't hype Jameson Williams enough

The Lions HC couldn’t stop hyping the third-year wideout, calling him a “hard cover” and praising his “versatility” and “grind.” Campbell said on Friday while talking to reporters:

“He's gotten so much stronger. His ability to stop, put his foot in the ground. When you can run like he can run and where you can stop on a dime–you talk about a hard cover. The sky is the limit for him.”

Ad

“We expect him to have a huge season. We really do, man. He’s going to be one of these guys that we’re going to lean on this year and is really going to be big for us,” Campbell added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lions boast a solid Alabama pipeline, with stars like Jahmyr Gibbs, Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch. If Jameson Williams keeps rising, he may be the crown jewel of Detroit’s Crimson Tide quartet.

Also read: 1 day after Stefon Diggs' lavish party with Cardi B, Patriots HC makes his feelings known on WR

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.