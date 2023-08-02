Tom Brady found himself in big trouble when it was announced that the crypto giant FTX had gone bankrupt. A slew of controversies surrounded the incident, which resulted in not only the founder getting arrested but also the former quarterback becoming the face of a failed crypto bank.

Apart from Brady, his former supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, was also one of the spokespersons for the company. Together, they had invested over $48 million, but after the big scandal broke out, the couple never got to see their money back.

Actor, writer, and economist Ben McKenzie has been vocal about the incident and even spoke at length about the trend of cryptocurrency. As per the author of 'Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud', crypto currency companies are the ultimate Ponzi scheme in history.

This time, the actor said that Tom Brady and his ex-wife should own up to their mistake and publicly apologize. Moreover, he encouraged celebrities to talk to him and consult him for assistance in cryptocurrency. He said, as per Deadspin:

"One of the things I've been saying to my fellow sort of celebrity types is come talk to me. Like, there's such an opportunity here for someone to come out and say, 'Celebrities are just like us. They make mistakes. Trust me...Just raise your hand. Say, I f**ked up. I'm sorry."

Though the advice given by Ben McKenzie is helpful, TB12 did not address any claims against him. However, Gisele Bundchen once said that she trusted the hype and invested in the company.

In what capacity was Tom Brady involved with FTX?

Tom Brady [File Photo]

Tom Brady encountered adversity following the FTX scandal, as he suffered considerable financial losses from the now-worthless FTX stock options. Alongside his former spouse, Gisele Bundchen, they faced a combined loss of $48 million.

The predicament arose from Brady's agreement with FTX, where he was granted equity in exchange for endorsing the platform. Unfortunately, the equity was rendered valueless due to FTX's collapse.

Furthermore, Brady's ownership of over 1.1 million common shares in FTX Trading, valued at approximately $45 million before the company's downfall, added to his financial distress. The unfortunate outcome of these investments placed him in a difficult financial situation.