“Just sign the damn thing”: NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers tests fan before rejecting autograph request 

Throughout the offseason, there was uncertainty over Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL. In June, the 4x NFL MVP signed a one-year deal to play with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is projected to be the team's starting quarterback and help them break their playoff curse.

Ad

Amid his preparations for his debut in Steel City, Aaron Rodgers attended the recent American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament. A clip of the quarterback's interaction with a fan has gone viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, a fan is asking Aaron Rodgers for an autograph. However, the quarterback tested the fan with questions to see if he was a genuine fan or an "autograph hound." After failing to answer his question, Rodgers walked away without giving his autograph.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their reactions to his interaction at the Celebrity Golf Tournament.

"Just sign the damn thing," one fan commented.

"My QB1. Autograph hounds can be the worst," another fan stated.

"Signing literally everyone else except that guy, crazy disrespectful," this fan stated.

"Anybody else get secondhand embarrassment?" another fan wrote.

"No one in the comments might considered this guy is known Autograph hound? Or someone gave him a heads up. You think he's just randomly picking on someone after two decades of autographs?" this fan said.

Ad

"He probably already signed a ton of stuff for the same guy and wanted to keep golfing. It he was really a dick he wouldn't be signing for everyone," one fan commented.

Aaron Rodgers spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. His debut campaign in 2023 was cut short after a season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Bills.

The 4x NFL MVP returned as a starter last season, but had a disappointing 5-12 record with the team. In February, the Jets parted ways with Rodgers.

Ad

Ex-NFL star believes Aaron Rodgers is not the key to help the Steelers make the AFC Championship

Former NFL star Gerald McCoy shared his thoughts about the Steelers' upcoming season with the 4x NFL MVP as their QB1.

During an appearance on FOX Sports' "SPEAK," McCoy shared doubts about the quarterback's ability to help the team compete for the AFC title and a Super Bowl championship.

Ad

"How far back on the bust is Aaron willing to sit?" McCoy said. "You're not the lead guy anymore. We have a formula here. The problem with the Steelers is that they've gotten into the playoffs, and they don't have a guy who can make the throws."

"All they need him to do is make those particular throws that they need a quarterback to make, that these guys haven't been able to make. So, if Aaron is willing to take a backseat and just play his role, they can go as far as the AFC championship."

Ad

Apart from Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers also acquired 2024 national champion Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see if the rookie is given a chance to lead the team during his debut campaign in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.