"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we'll have him": Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes shots at Micah Parsons over contract dispute

As the Dallas Cowboys started training camp in Oxnard, California, Jerry Jones made headlines. The Cowboys owner made a cautious assessment of star linebacker Micah Parsons' future with the franchise. It was not based on talent, but on durability.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jones raised eyebrows by citing injury concerns as a factor in the team's approach to contract negotiations.&quot;Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're going to have him. He was hurt six games last year,&quot; Jones said.&quot;Seriously, we've signed, I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year, Dak Prescott. So there's a lot of things you can think about when you, just as the player does when you're thinking about committing and guaranteeing money on.&quot;Dak Prescott missed substantial time after signing his record contract, creating financial strain without producing results.The statement comes as the Cowboys continue navigating delicate negotiations with one of the NFL’s premier defensive talents. Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is widely expected to become the highest-paid defensive player in league history.Contract talks remain stalled despite Micah Parsons' camp attendanceMicah Parsons arrived at camp on schedule on Monday, sidestepping speculation about a potential holdout. His absence from the team flight was noted by reporters, but he ultimately joined teammates in California, avoiding fines and public drama. However, the contract cloud looms large.Despite mutual interest in getting a deal done, negotiations have reportedly moved at a crawl. ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that the two sides are “not very close” to an agreement and that the Cowboys are slow-walking the process&quot;The Cowboys are slow-playing it again,&quot; Schefter said on Monday, via &quot;The Pat McAfee Show.&quot; &quot;Surprise, surprise. They have not been in any rush. Now, Micah is going to go to camp. Micah is going to be there. Micah is going to do what Micah does. But I can tell you that, going into camp, the two sides were not very close to a deal.&quot;During the same press meet, Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, was asked if he reached out to Jerry Jones.“I’ve talked with people that have talked to him let’s put it like that,” Mulugheta said on Monday.NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also weighed in, saying that while both sides have engaged in discussions, there’s “nothing imminent.”Parsons is expected to practice and participate in camp activities, although his involvement remains to be seen. He has remained professional throughout the offseason, attending team events and participating in voluntary programs.Dallas has over $32 million in cap space. It is enough room to finalize a major extension without compromising roster flexibility.