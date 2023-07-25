Justin Fields accused of being a ‘party pooper’ by fans after rejecting Peyton Manning’s Netflix Quarterback interest

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has his eyes on winning a Super Bowl. He's shown how committed he is to win a Lombardi as he recently turned down the opportunity to appear on the next season of the Netflix hit series "Quarterback."

According to reports, Fields said that the company reached out to him for next season, but he declined as he was not interested. The news of the show being extended for a second season came last week, and many fans are wondering who will feature in it next season.

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said that Netflix reached out to him about being in season 2 of the Quarterback doc but he wasn't interested in being in it.



(Via @ChicagoBears)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reports also circled around that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford declined to be a part of Season 1 of the series. The first season featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

NFL fans react to Justin Fields declining to be featured in season 2 of the Netflix series "Quarterback"

It's safe to say many NFL fans were disappointed that Fields turned down the opportunity to feature on Season 2 of the "Quarterback" series on Netflix. Fans expressed how upset they were with Fields not being on the next season while some bashed him, saying, if it was a RB show, he would appear on it.

Here's how fans reacted:

♡ @foreveralwaysm party pooper lol @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBearsparty pooper lol

Ricky B. @MrRickySpanish @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears Woulda been cool from a Bears fan perspective but I definitely get it.

BearsFanJoe🐻⬇️ @itspicklejoe @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears I want him to be in it because he’s such a likable guy. I think it would change peoples minds on him

Boo Jones @BooJones22 @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears People saying “yeah man he’s so focused on winning he’s such a hard worker he’s above all that” like the Pat Mahomes didn’t win the Super Bowl and league mvp while on the show

Ya boi @Yaboi07035155 @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears That would’ve been cool to watch, but Justin has never been a “spotlight” kind of guy.

Ezra ✨ @YourGirlCrib96 @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears As a bears fan I would have loved it but I get it

T God @tgrevispro @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears Was hoping we would get this

FireFox @FIREF0X_ @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears Maybe for a documentary for running backs?

Blaine Kummet @bkfox5sports @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears He knew they wanted real @NFL qb’s

cp3 @cptrees @ChiSportUpdates @ChicagoBears Didn’t want us to watch him do RB drills all off-season

Colin Cowherd labeled Justin Fields as a bust through two seasons

Fields during Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Justin Fields will be entering the third season of his NFL career and he still has a lot to prove.

Through two seasons, he has a 5-20 record, a passer rating of 79.7 and has completed 59.7% of his passes.

Last week, radio host, Colin Cowherd labeled Fields as a bust thus far in his career.

"I said earlier this week I think all of the quarterbacks in the NFL who have the most pressure, it’s not on Dak (Prescott). It’s on Justin Fields he’s 5-20 in 25 starts. Right now Justin Fields is a bust. He’s 5-20, 10 game losing streak, passer rating in the 70s. Right now he is a Youtube QB, his highlights are great."

uSTADIUM App @uSTADIUM



“Right now Justin Fields is a bust. He’s 5-20, 10 game losing streak, passer rating in the 70s … Right now he is a Youtube QB, his highlights are great.”



( @TheHerd) pic.twitter.com/aehtLwxvAf Colin Cowherd on Justin Fields 🗣️“Right now Justin Fields is a bust. He’s 5-20, 10 game losing streak, passer rating in the 70s … Right now he is a Youtube QB, his highlights are great.”@TheHerd) twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It may be too early to label Fields a bust. He has shown potential as a real dual-threat quarterback as he rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and eight touchdowns. The Bears also added wide receiver DJ Moore via trade from the Carolina Panthers to help boost their receiving core for the season.

Do you think Fields is a bust?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Colin Cowherd, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!