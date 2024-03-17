The Chicago Bears made their plans at the quarterback position very clear after trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in a bombshell move on Saturday.

Fields was quick to take it to social media to post farewell message to Chicago after being dealt to Pittsburgh.

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise.

"But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did... I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!

The Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields as the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after trading up with the New York Giants. His stint in Chicago was filled with lots of peaks and valleys.

During his three season in Chicago, Fields racked up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games, with a 10-28 record as the starting quarterback. He will now become the back-up to Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh.

Bears set stage for Caleb Williams after trading Justin Fields to Steelers

The Bears sent a message by trading Justin Fields - they aim to reset the rookie quarterback contract clock with their No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams is believed league-wide to take over the reins in Chicago.

They went all out in the free agency to strengthen their offense and bring in help for their next QB. The Bears traded for Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Allen has been a prolific pass catcher in the league. The 31-year-old is a proven material and has shown no signs of stopping. Pairing him with D. J. Moore makes this a dangerous duo.

The Bears strengthened the running game by signing D'Andre Swfit, who resurrected his career in Philadelphia last year. He will now be the lead back for the franchise and a sure upgrade over Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

The Bears signed Gerald Everett, who has played under the offensive system of Shane Waldron during Rams stint. Everett brings in versatality to the offense while blocking on curcial downs.

The Bears also have the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Do not be surprised if Bears GM Ryan Poles lands star wide reciver to roll out red carpet for his quarterback.