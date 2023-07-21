The 2023 season has not even begun yet, and Justin Fields already has a very lofty goal to achieve.

It is no secret that Fields is the most promising quarterback the Chicago Bears have ever had. Last season, he broke out as a sophomore, rushing for 1,143 yards - second-most QB rushing yards in league history and the most in franchise history. That feat included 178 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 - the most in a regular-season game.

And speaking on All Things Covered, he predicted himself becoming the first-ever Bears quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards:

"I will. I plan on doing it this year."

Justin Fields says that is going to change... THIS season.

But can he? Reddit thinks otherwise:

"This guy is pretty delusional. Also considers himself top 5 running quarterback EVER. No, no your not."

Who is the Chicago Bears' passing leader? Analyzing Justin Fields' chances of breaking the franchise passing yards record in 2023 and beyond

Quarterback has historically not been a strong suit for the Bears, even though the likes of Jim McMahon, Jim Harbaugh, Jay Cutler, and Mitch Trubisky have stood under center. But Justin Fields can change that, and there are some records that he can realistically break, assuming he stays with the team for a long time.

First off is the one he wants to break this year - most passing yards in a single season. Erik Kramer currently holds it, at 3,838 in 1995. He also set a franchise-best 29 touchdowns.

Both are certainly attainable, given the surprising depth of the Bears' receiving corps. Darnell Mooney, who broke out in Fields' first year in the league, is returning from a 2022 ankle injury, and tight end Cole Kmet had a breakout season in his stead, leading the team in receiving statistics. Mid-season acquisition Chase Claypool and Dante Pettis are also looking to prove their worth, while veteran tight end Robert Tonyan reunites with former Green Bay Packers teammate Equanimeous St. Brown.

The overall goal for him, however, is to break the franchise records. Cutler holds most of them - passing yards (23,443), completions (2,020), and touchdowns (154). And with Fields showing plenty of promise this early, he could very well break them before his career is over.

