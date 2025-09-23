Justin Fields’ fate in New York up in limbo as Aaron Glenn dodges Jets QB1 question

Justin Fields has led the New York Jets to find themselves in the middle of a quarterback storm. He is still navigating the NFL’s concussion protocol, and head coach Aaron Glenn isn’t ready to say who will be under center when the Jets face the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Fields must receive final clearance from an independent neurologist to exit the league’s five-step protocol. He was nowhere to be seen at Friday’s open practice. When pressed on whether Fields would automatically reclaim his job once cleared, Glenn dodged the question.

“We’ll talk about that today as a staff,” he said. “We'll make sure we come out with the right answer for that. I know what you're trying to ask, but we'll make sure we talk about that as a staff, first and foremost.”

It’s a delicate call currently, but Glenn would want Justin Fields back on his feet as soon as possible.

“Justin came in as our starter. He’s been our starter,” head coach Aaron Glenn added. “Tyrod was the backup. I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin’s at. I don’t want to say anything until I know that Justin’s clear. So once Justin is clear, I’ll let you know exactly where we’re going.”

The Jets QB had a 119.1 passer rating in Week 1, but crashed to 39.6 in Week 2 before suffering the concussion.

Justin Fields injury update

The New York Jets can’t catch a break this season, and Justin Fields' injury only worsened things. The Jets are at an ugly 0-3 start, and their QB1 remains stuck in concussion protocol after a Week 2 hit from Joey Bosa sent him crashing to the turf.

It's still unclear whether Fields will step on the gridiron later this week after exiting the September 14 game against the Bills. Backup Tyrod Taylor has stepped in, recording 26-of-36 for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick against Tampa Bay.

The Jets head to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Dolphins on September 29.

