"It’s about as bad as it can be right now" - Insider provides concerning info on Justin Fields 

Rookie Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has had a tough time in his first season as an NFL quarterback. Fields and the Bears have a 2-8 record, and Fields' stats have been rather underwhelming: he has thrown for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, the Bears' insider, was asked about Fields' poor performances this season by a fan in his weekly question-and-answer column. Although it is only his rookie year, Biggs stated that Fields' performances have been bad and that Mitch Trubisky's rookie season was statistically better with fewer players around him than what Fields now has.

“The performance to this point hasn’t been good,” Biggs wrote.

"He has a lot of work to do," Biggs continued, "and I think he’ll be driven to show he can turn the corner going into Year 2. But it’s about as bad as it can be right now. … Mitch Trubisky’s rookie season in 2017 with a lower-caliber cast of skill position players around him was statistically better.”

In true rookie fashion, Fields has struggled mightily in spots this season. Granted, the Bears are not the most well-rounded team for a rookie quarterback to be dropped into, but Fields is still struggling when many think he should be improving.

Fields' completion percentage is just 58.9, which means he completes a little over half of his throws — a poor record even by rookie standards. Other rookies, such as Mac Jones (69) and Davis Mills (65.6), have better completion percentage and more touchdown passes than Fields.

Fields has thrown an interception in every game, bar five. The highest number of interceptions he has thrown in a game is three, against the Steelers in the Bears' 27-29 Week 9 loss.

There have also been several occurrences of Fields getting sacked. Against the Browns, he was taken down nine times. He has been sacked four times on three occasions, and there have been six instances of him getting sacked twice or more. What it shows is that Fields doesn't have the protection he needs to get settled in the pocket, and that he is essentially on the run.

His physical attributes with his athletic plays are what keep him out of harm's way in some instances, but such moments are few and far between.

It is hoped that Fields will use his harsh learning experience in his first season as a building block to get better, have an improved second season and show the NFL community that he is the Bears' future.

