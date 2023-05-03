After three very productive seasons, and becoming a top-10 quarterback in the league, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will likely get a new contract next off-season. The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option on April 28, paying him $29.5 million in 2024. He is set to become a free agent in 2025.

In this off-season, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson highlighted the new QB deals as they've both become the top two highest-paid players in NFL history in a 10-day span. On April 17, Hurts signed a five-year $255 million deal and 10 days later on April 27, Jackson signed a five-year $260 million deal.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said no other QB contract is a blueprint for Herbert's deal. Telesco said via ProFootballTalk:

“Any time there is a contract signed at that position, yeah, it’s going to come up in conversation. wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint." He said, "I wouldn’t say that at all. But, like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about. We’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like."

Telesco added that there will be a compromise at some point. He added:

"The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes. In the end, we’ll get to a compromise at some point, something that works for everybody. That’s what we’ll do here. I don’t really have a timeframe for it, to be honest with you, but we’ll get there.”

Does Justin Herbert deserve a top-five contract?

While Justin Herbert has played phenomenally on the football field, it's hard to say whether or not he is worth being paid as a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

He had arguably the best rookie season statistically, as he threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and ran for five touchdowns. He set records for most passing yards, most passing yards per game, and most completions while winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He followed up the next season by throwing for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns, and rushing for 302 yards. This past season, he took a step down in production as he threw for just 25 touchdowns, with a career-low passer rating of 93.2.

Justin Herbert has a regular season record of 25-24. He lost his lone playoff game this past season to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead.

Herbert will need to have another successful regular season with at least one playoff win in order to deserve to be paid a top-five highest-paid QB in the league.

