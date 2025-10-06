  • home icon
  "Time for Madison Beer to dump him," "Choke artist": Justin Herbert grilled by fans for throwing goal-line INT in Chargers loss to Commanders

"Time for Madison Beer to dump him," "Choke artist": Justin Herbert grilled by fans for throwing goal-line INT in Chargers loss to Commanders

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 06, 2025 00:09 GMT
Justin Herbert kissed Madison Beer before Sunday's Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders - and it may have cursed him and the Los Angeles Chargers for the rest of the day.

After a strong first quarter that saw him connect with sophomore Ladd McConkey for a touchdown on the opening drive, the quarterback completely collapsed, being shut out on the next three quarters en route to a 10-27 loss. However, the game did not become a true rout until the fourth quarter, when he threw this goal-line interception:

And there was much mockery towards him in the aftermath:

"Dont ever tell me Justin Herbert is better than Dak smh", one warned.
"Hes a glorified backup at best," another snickered.
"Justin Herbert really is just Philip Rivers reincarnated," another compared.

The loss is the Chargers' second straight and their first at home. They had suffered an 18-21 upset at the lowly New York Giants in rookie Jaxson Dart's first start the previous week.

Edited by Andre Castillo
