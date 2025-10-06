"Time for Madison Beer to dump him," "Choke artist": Justin Herbert grilled by fans for throwing goal-line INT in Chargers loss to Commanders

Justin Herbert kissed Madison Beer before Sunday's Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders - and it may have cursed him and the Los Angeles Chargers for the rest of the day.After a strong first quarter that saw him connect with sophomore Ladd McConkey for a touchdown on the opening drive, the quarterback completely collapsed, being shut out on the next three quarters en route to a 10-27 loss. However, the game did not become a true rout until the fourth quarter, when he threw this goal-line interception:And there was much mockery towards him in the aftermath:Jeff The Jefe @JeffTheJefeLINKTime for Madison Beer to dump Justin Herbert.frodisimo @RonConCoca_LINKChoke Artist.JTZ @JosephZolnowskiLINKJustin Herbert isn't anything special at all, completely overrated. Don't ever put his name up there with top QB's. Inconsistent and average at best with a decent defense. #NFL&quot;Dont ever tell me Justin Herbert is better than Dak smh&quot;, one warned.&quot;Hes a glorified backup at best,&quot; another snickered.&quot;Justin Herbert really is just Philip Rivers reincarnated,&quot; another compared.The loss is the Chargers' second straight and their first at home. They had suffered an 18-21 upset at the lowly New York Giants in rookie Jaxson Dart's first start the previous week.ALSO READ: [WATCH] Justin Herbert kisses Madison Beer in viral sideline moment as Chargers QB's GF rocks custom outfit for Week 5 game vs. Commanders